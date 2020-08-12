Maduro Frontman Tried to Bribe Cape Verde: “Venezuela Can Help More Than the United States”

Spanish – In a desperate attempt to prevent his extradition to the United States, Alex Saab, Nicolás Maduro’s frontman, sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Cape Verde.

Saab, arrested in the African country, approached Ulisses Correia to ask him to “respect” his alleged diplomatic immunity and allow him to return to Venezuela, claiming that he is the victim of a “politically motivated” process.

Maduro’s frontman, who is linked to cases of money laundering, violation of international sanctions, drug trafficking, and terrorism, appealed to the prime minister’s sensitivity by pointing out that “he has lost 20 kilos of weight.” He also claims that his arrest has been “unfair.”

“I simply ask for justice and that Cape Verde, as a member of the United Nations, respect my immunity and allow me to return to my country,” Saab demanded, even though he did not enter the African country with his diplomatic passport.

Saab claims he was ‘kidnapped:’ “An officer, who did not identify himself but spoke perfect English, forced me to get off my diplomatic plane using an INTERPOL red alert as a pretext. It was 8:00 p.m. in Cape Verde, 11:00 p.m. in Lyon, where the INTERPOL base is located. We know that the red alert was not issued until June 13, so basically, I was kidnapped,” he said.

Maduro’s frontman says he has been “illegally detained” for 57 days during which, “even drug dealers have gotten better treatment.”

The Colombian businessman reiterated that he is allegedly innocent, and accused the U.S. authorities of not providing strong evidence against him. He speaks of payments he did not make.

He adds that it has become “the main objective of the United States” as part of the White House’s strategy of “regime change in Venezuela.” Additionally, he presents a short description of himself as “a normal person with a simple past who, thanks to hard work, has been able to build a successful business in the private sector without receiving government benefits.”

“Over the years, I have gained the trust of Venezuela because I have been a professional and have dealt with difficult payment conditions, caused by the blockades that Venezuela has faced,” he said.

He noted that as payment for his “contribution” to the country, Maduro’s regime rewarded him with nationality and the position of a special envoy “with the diplomatic immunity and privileges that such a position entails,” to “negotiate with governments. Foreigners and private companies creating new channels to obtain and deliver the much-needed food, basic medicines, and spare parts necessary for the oil industry” in Venezuela.

While Saab claims that he received his nationality and diplomatic passport for “contributing” to Venezuela, millions of ordinary Venezuelans are waiting for their passports and other identification documents.

Finally, Maduro’s frontman accused Cape Verde of “tarnishing the independence of the country by submitting to the dictates of the United States.”

“I do not think that the people of Cape Verde agree with this since they have always been discriminated against and belittled by the United States,” he said. And finally, he offered a kind of bribe: “Venezuela will always treat you with greater respect and present you with more opportunities than the United States. As my country’s special envoy, I can help Cape Verde more than the United States will in 100 years,” he concluded.

Saab’s desperate letter came after the Cape Verde justice authorized his extradition to the United States.