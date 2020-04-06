Maduro Regime Threatens to Use Venezuelans as a Shield in Case of a U.S. Operation

Spanish – Nicolás Maduro’s regime claims to be “prepared” for any threat of force from the United States. “We are watching our coasts; we are going to give them a little surprise,” Maduro said with Diosdado Cabello on national television. Further, they threatened to persecute Venezuelans in case of a so-called “foreign intervention.”

Although the tyranny attempted to threaten the opposition and the Trump administration, in reality, it has exposed its inefficiency, lack of pre-mediation, and above all, the fact that it is not prepared to execute a “surprise” of any kind.

The United States government announced the largest anti-drug operation in the West after mentioning a frontal fight against the Maduro regime, which has been accused of promoting and sponsoring terrorism and drug trafficking.

This is a kind of naval and air blockade to reduce the regime’s income from illegal activities- an action that could also result in the United States blocking oil shipments to Cuba.

“The Bolivarian fury is ready and willing,” Maduro said. “If they want to watch drug trafficking, cocaine trafficking, Colombia produces that. Venezuela does not produce it. If they want to stop the cocaine from Colombia, they have to act by the Pacific because if they move along the Caribbean, they are leaving out where the drugs go,” said Diosdado Cabello.

“We have nerves of steel. We are absolutely calm and ready to fight on the ground to defend the honor, peace, sovereignty, and independence of our country,” Maduro added.

The Foreign Ministry “celebrated” the fight against drug trafficking despite the regime’s involvement

Similarly, Jorge Arreaza, the Chavista Foreign Minister, responded immediately, criticizing Trump’s remarks and “celebrating” the fact that the U.S. is taking action against drug trafficking.

“Venezuela condemns the despicable acts committed by the Trump security cabinet against the Bolivarian government. However, it welcomes the fact that the U.S. is finally taking action to control its vulnerable and neglected borders from Colombian drug trafficking,” he said.

Although the Maduro regime claims to be ready for “any battle,” in reality, it has demonstrated it has exposed its lack of pre-mediation and the fact that it is not remotely prepared for any international military action.

We must remember that the deployment of military troops by the United States to the Caribbean would not be a “naval blockade” against Venezuela, but against international drug trafficking, especially considering the illegal actions led by Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

On March 30th, the Venezuelan Navy’s coastguard vessel “Naiguatá” sank in the Caribbean Sea after colliding with a ship flying the Portuguese flag. Maduro’s regime claimed that “it was attacked” by the Portuguese ship Resolute. However, in a statement, Columbia Cruise Service denied the regime’s version of events and said that it was the victim of “an act of aggression by the Venezuelan Navy in international waters.”

“While the captain was in contact with the headquarters, pistol shots were fired, and soon, the naval vessel approached the starboard side at a speed of 135 nautical miles and deliberately collided with the Resolute. The military vessel continued to hit the starboard bow in an apparent attempt to turn the ship’s head toward Venezuelan territorial waters,” the company’s statement said.

It is clear that the Venezuelan Navy is under-prepared and has not taken sufficient contingency measures. They did not know how to react to the presence of a tourist boat in international waters. It remains to be seen what the mode of operation will be in the event of some kind of “friction” with the U.S. military that will now be stationed on the maritime border with Venezuela.

Venezuelan Army faces ridicule

On several occasions, the Venezuelan Armed Forces have shown that they are not equipped or prepared to face any military conflict. The military has exposed to the world its clumsiness, inexperience, and even ridiculous and childish slogans that pose no threat to an army like that of the United States.

We can recall how U.S. President Donald Trump made light of the situation when the alleged drone attack on Maduro in 2018. The president recounted how members of the Venezuelan armed forces fled in terror when they heard two explosions.

“Nicolás Maduro can be toppled very quickly by the military. It is a regime that frankly could be toppled very quickly by the military if the military decides to do that.” Trump said. “And you saw how the military spread out as soon as they heard a bomb go off way above their head? That military was running for cover. That is not good,” he added.

The fact that hundreds of military personnel have decided to flee after an alleged attack on Maduro makes it clear that they would act similarly in the face of potential military intervention.

We have also seen that military equipment in the South American country is not properly maintained and that military personnel is not highly trained. For instance, on May 4, 2019, a military helicopter crashed in Caracas, killing the seven people on board because it crashed into a mountain.

Maduro has dressed even grandparents and women in military green for his ridiculous “military exercises” against a supposed invasion by the empire. These exercises have resulted in injuries and deaths due to errors in practice in recent years.

None of these military exercises, in which Maduro assures that he would be victorious, were carried out in response to the alleged drone attack. It is further evidence that the South American country would not be prepared to face the strongest army in the world, that of the United States.

The United States on the offensive

In the last few days, the United States has hardened its position against the Maduro regime. First, on March 26, the U.S. published the list of officials it labeled narcoterrorists, offering millions of dollars reward money for information against some of them.

Five days later, on March 31, the State Department presented the proposal for an interim government and set out the steps leading to the lifting of the sanctions.

On Wednesday, April 1, Trump said, “we will not allow drug cartels to use the pandemic to threaten the lives of Americans” and announced the deployment of ships to the Caribbean with an exclusive reference to Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

Maduro’s regime can only use its force to torture Venezuelans

The lack of preparation of the military forces to face a foreign army is evident, but we cannot underestimate the level of terror that the regime has instilled in Venezuelan citizens for decades because they have trampled on an unarmed population with their inexperienced army. So the regime is suggesting that in a possible intervention, it will go against the Venezuelans because it will use them as a protective shield to continue committing crimes.