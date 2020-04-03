Maduro and His Ministers Run Venezuelan Narco-State

Spanish – Juan Guaidó, Venezuela’s interim president, said in an interview that “we cannot assume” that Nicolás Maduro’s regime “is a narco-government.”

“We cannot assume that it is a narco-government. Some 13 people have been named in court cases, and there are others, who I don’t want to name to avoid invalidating them for an orderly transition, and who can take a step and side with the people,” he said.

“No podemos suponer que es un narco-gobierno. Hay 13 personas acusadas judicialmente pero hay otros que perfectamente pueden dar un paso y ponerse del lado de la gente”, dice @jguaido. pic.twitter.com/gOLmj6Rs4E — Jovel Álvarez (@Jovel_Alvarez) April 1, 2020

During the interview, the president added, “they have used drugs as a weapon against the United States and have sheltered terrorists. So today, Nicolás Maduro is a threat to the region.”

In an exclusive statement to EVTV, he referred to the document issued by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding a transitional government to end the crisis in Venezuela.

“I am not here to fill a chair. We must do everything we can to emerge out of this. Then there will be other opportunities. I am a public servant. My role as president in charge is to ensure a transition and a truly free election.”

“We have the support to achieve the transition in Venezuela, and this is not the time to falter… with tools we have built over the years. Let’s make this a great second chance for Venezuela,” he stressed.

Yes, it is a “narco-state”

President Guaidó went from saying in Davos during his international tour that “we are facing an international criminal conglomerate” to saying that “we cannot be sure” that the regime has installed a “narco-government.”

International investigations have indicated that a criminal regime is indeed operating in the South American country, and it has developed and sponsored drug trafficking and terrorism. Although not all Chavista officials are criminals, they have at least become accomplices to the crimes committed by Maduro’s tyranny.

In September 2018, the United States first officially confirmed that a “narco-state” had been established in Venezuela.

Nikki Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was the first official holding political clout to directly accuse Diosdado Cabello, the second most powerful man in Chavismo, of being a “thief and drug trafficker;” a situation that confirmed from all angles that Venezuela had become a “narco-state.”

In February of the same year, in a detailed report concerning the security and difficulties affecting the region, Kurt W. Tidd, head of the U.S. Southern Command, referred to the nation ruled by Nicolás Maduro as a “country open to narco-terrorists and Lebanese supporters of Hezbollah.”

The term narco-state is an economic and political neologism that applies to countries where the institutions are significantly influenced by the power and wealth produced by drug trafficking, and where cartel leaders simultaneously hold positions as government officials.

Reports from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) also reveal that former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez has ordered the U.S. to be “flooded” with cocaine from the FARC. They also indicate that the former president was the head and coordinator of the Suns Cartel, of which Nicolás Maduro is also a member.

Drug lords of the narco-state

Besides Hugo Chávez, who, according to DEA reports, was the coordinator of the Suns Cartel, people within the Chavista regime have been directly linked to the drug trade.

Diosdado Cabello: Cabello is the president of the illegitimate Constituent Assembly and is described as the most powerful man in Chavismo. The Wall Street Journal reported in mid-2015 that Cabello was being investigated by the DEA and federal prosecutors and that there would be evidence to show that the former president of the Venezuelan National Assembly could be the head of the so-called Suns Cartel.

On March 26, the United States offered a reward of 10 million USD to capture Cabello.

Tareck El Aissami, Vice President of the Economic Area: He was Vice President of Venezuela and is currently the Minister of People’s Power for Industry and Production. He was included on the U.S. Treasury Department’s list for collaborating with drug trafficking.

The measure also implicated Samark López Bello, who is accused of being El Aissami’s top stooge, and reportedly owns about a dozen companies linked to the Chavista official.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, El Aissami exercises control over airplanes taking off from the Venezuelan airbase. He also controls the drug routes leaving through Venezuelan ports.

El Aissami is also linked to coordinating drug shipments for Los Zetas, the violent Mexican drug cartel, as well as providing protection for Colombian drug lord Daniel Barrera and Venezuelan drug trafficker Hermágoras González Polanco, who was also mentioned in the case of the “narco-nephews” of the Venezuelan presidential family.

The United States is offering a 10 million USD reward for information leading to the capture of El Aissami.

Maduro, the usurper: Venezuela’s illegitimate ruler has been linked to international drug trafficking. Two of his nephews were declared guilty of attempting to traffic cocaine onto North American soil.

In fact, the District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York released a document revealing that Maduro reportedly approved of the drug trafficking actions undertaken by his nephews.

Last week, U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced criminal charges against Maduro for drug trafficking. He added that the complaint includes money laundering charges. The U.S. is offering a 15 million USD reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest.

Néstor Reverol, Minister of Interior: The high-ranking general was accused by the U.S. of ties to drug trafficking.

Néstor Luis Reverol Torres and General Edylberto Molina are accused of conspiring to traffic large amounts of cocaine into the U.S. from Venezuela between 2008 and 2010.

According to the report, the now-interior minister and the deputy director of the National Anti-Drug Office (ONA) “received payments from the drug traffickers in exchange for alerts about future operations, the places where the agents were going to carry out the searches, and the time of the searches so that they would have time to move the drugs around and look for alternative routes to get the product out of Venezuela.”

Edylberto Molina, Deputy Minister: Molina is the Deputy Minister for the Integrated Police System appointed by Nicolás Maduro. He is the former director of the ONA and is accused of drug trafficking by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Molina was accused of participating in “an international cocaine distribution conspiracy.” His name is on the list of fugitives from U.S. justice.

Hugo Carvajal, former head of intelligence: Hugo Carvajal was the head of the Directorate of Military Intelligence during Hugo Chávez’s government from July 2004 to December 2011. He is also accused of drug trafficking by the United States.

Carvajal is currently a fugitive from international justice after the Spanish government let him escape.

In 2014, Carvajal was arrested in Aruba following a U.S. arrest warrant for his alleged links to a drug trafficking network connected to the FARC. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro protested, saying Carvajal had diplomatic immunity, and after a series of discussions, he was released and returned to Caracas, the Venezuelan capital.

Today, the United States is offering 10 million USD for his capture.

Henry Rangel Silva: He is the current governor of the state of Trujillo. On September 12, 2008, the U.S. Treasury Department ordered the freezing of any bank accounts or assets that Rangel Silva might have in U.S. jurisdiction, alleging that there was evidence that the military officer had supported the FARC in its drug trafficking activities.

In August 2009, The New York Times published an article citing an allegedly intercepted letter by FARC guerrilla Iván Márquez, in which he discussed a plan to purchase weapons from Venezuelan officials. General Rangel Silva and former Minister Ramón Rodríguez Chacín were mentioned in this letter. According to that article, Rangel Silva would provide identity documents to Colombian guerrillas so that they could receive the weapons in Venezuelan territory.

Clíver Alcalá Cordones: Retired Venezuelan military officer Cliver Antonio Alcalá Cordones is one of 15 accused by the U.S. government of drug trafficking. This week, he pleaded “not guilty” to the charges before a federal judge in New York in an online hearing via Skype. Alcalá decided to turn himself in to U.S. justice after they offered 10 million USD for his capture.

The United States has accused him of allowing Colombian drug traffickers to move cocaine through Venezuela.

According to press reports, Alcalá’s name appeared in the FARC files on Raúl Reyes’ computers, which were seized during Operation Phoenix in Ecuador in March 2008.

According to prosecutors in Florida and New York, where the charges were filed, for the past 20 years, since the late President Hugo Chávez took office in 1999, the Venezuelan executive has participated in a “violent and corrupt conspiracy” with the FARC to traffic cocaine.

The U.S. estimates that the FARC and the “Suns Cartel” have managed to smuggle about 250 tons of cocaine into U.S. territory each year since 2004, which would be about 4,000 tons of drugs today.