Former Caracas Police Chief: Venezuela Has Two Soleimanis

Iván Simonovis, the Security Commissioner of Juan Guaidó’s government, personally delivered a letter to President Donald Trump, requesting that the United States go “play offense” because there are two Qasem Soleimanis in Venezuela.

In the blunt letter, the Guaidó official specifically referred to Diosdado Cabello and Tareck El Aissami, who have criminal links with terrorism and drug trafficking in the United States. He requested that these two should get the same treatment as Iranian leader Soleimani, who was killed by the United States.

Acabo de hablar con el preso político venezolano Iván Simonovis que acaba de ver a Donald Trump aquí en la Casa Blanca. El comisario, que estuvo preso 14 años, le ha dado esta carta a Trump. pic.twitter.com/9aTL7Heb1i — David Alandete (@alandete) February 5, 2020

“In Venezuela, there are two Soleimanis. The first one is Diosdado Cabello, a frustrated member of the armed forces who created an intricate and corrupt military structure to kill anyone who opposes the regime. The other person is Tareck El Aissami. He is a Syrian-Venezuelan citizen with close ties to Hezbollah, ensuring the continuous flow of money that finances all criminal activists associated with this mafia. I can safely guarantee that today, Venezuela is the largest money-laundering company in the world,” the security commissioner said.

The Guaidó government representative and Intelligence and Security specialist warned the U.S. president that if the latter does not take action, the phenomenon of organized crime linked to the Nicolás Maduro regime “will continue to spread worldwide.”

“After working for 25 years on criminal investigations by police and other law enforcement agencies, it is my responsibility to let you know that 1,200 kilometers from the state of Florida, we can find the highest number of malevolent entities. The greatest representation of organized crime, which after destroying Venezuela, has now begun the process of infecting the Latin American region. If we do nothing, this trend will continue to spread across the world,” Simonovis said.

The commissioner emphasized that although “there is irreversible damage,” there is still time to save lives in Venezuela. He indicated that he had said to the interim president, “we should move from a defensive role and start playing offense. The country can’t take this anymore.”

“The United States has led many successful campaigns in the past that have reduced the footprint of oppressive regimes. We have no way to thank you and this administration for all your support during these dark times. But now we are asking you to expedite the process, cut the oxygen line, and finally end the era of Maduro. To save Venezuela is to save the world,” Simonovis said.

In the letter addressed to Trump, the commissioner points out that there are over six thousand political prisoners or persecuted political citizens in Venezuela; the regime murdered almost three hundred citizens during the civic protests; 4.5 million people have emigrated and, lastly, “this evil regime has no limits.”

We have no way to thank @realDonaldTrump and his administration for all the support provided to Venezuela during these dark times. But now we are asking to accelerate the process and cut the oxygen line, to finally end Maduro’s time. Saving #Venezuela, is saving the world pic.twitter.com/Ep1JWXfSnq — Iván Simonovis (@Simonovis) February 5, 2020

We must remember that Iván Simonovis was among the earliest prisoners of the Chavista regime. The former Venezuelan commissioner was arrested in 2004 without a warrant, and five years later, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. The commissioner, a specialist in intelligence and security, has repeatedly stated that the solution for Venezuela is a “military coalition.”

In July 2019, he gave an interview to the Spanish newspaper ABC stating that “only a military coalition would ensure aid to Venezuela.” He also recommended that after the approval of the law on Venezuela’s reincorporation into the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR), the first step should be “to create a coalition of several countries to protect the entry of humanitarian aid for medicine and food.”