How Israel, Poland, and Taiwan Can Help Venezuela Defeat Maduro

Spanish – The interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, is continuing his international tour seeking alliances to defeat the regime of Nicolás Maduro. However, it is clear that on his tour, he should approach those countries that are actually “battling” Russia, China, and Iran, the regime’s main friends.

“Guaidó needs real allies,” said Joseph Humire, international security specialist and executive director of the Center for a Free and Secure Society

Humire stated that the Venezuelan president’s tour is essential, but he should have a clear strategy and remember the famous saying: “the enemies of my enemies are my friends.”

According to the global security expert, Guaidó should approach countries such as Poland, Taiwan, and Israel, which have become the real “enemies” of Russia, China, and Iran. The latter three are Nicolás Maduro’s closest allies.

“I think Guaidó’s trips are important; I think he should travel more. I know he has restrictions on leaving the country, but he has already shown that he can do it, and I think that the battle to save Venezuela lies outside the country,” he said.

Humire said that Venezuela’s interim president needs an international strategy but with “real allies.”

“Talking to the same actors, going to England, Canada, France, Germany, and Switzerland; they are not fighting against Russia or China because they have their own interests and businesses,” he said.

“There are some countries that I think are very important, maybe you won’t visit them this time, but for example, Poland seems to be an important country to align with Venezuela because it has several agreements and alliances from Europe like the V4 that are against Russia. Venezuela should ally itself with Israel in the Middle East because it is against Iran, and with Taiwan in Asia because it is against China,” he said.

Humire, an expert in international terrorism and global security, believes that Venezuela has understood too late that Nicolás Maduro is a “puppet” of countries such as Russia, China, and Iran and that it is necessary to attack them.

“At first I remember well that there were people who said that Russia would not defend Maduro in Venezuela, that it would not send troops to the country, and that has been proven to be a lie. The same thing happens in the case of China. We have been very naive. These countries work together and have their own hegemonic projects,” he said.

Humire explained to the PanAm Post that “we have to fight global enemies like Russia, China, and Iran, and we have to look for countries who are also fighting against our enemies and form alliances accordingly.

Poland: Humire explained that Poland has a long history with Venezuela and a fierce fight against communism.

“Poland is part of the V4 group (Visegrad Group), an alliance of four countries: Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland, for economic, security, and defense matters. These countries are fighting a fierce battle against Russia. They are building economic blocs against Russia beyond the European Union. If you want to counter Russia, you have to talk to them,” he said.

Humire added that these four countries could also put pressure on governments like that of Spain, which has indirectly become an ally of Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

Taiwan: According to Humire, Taiwan has managed to “fight” China and has gained solid support in Latin America.

“Taiwan is fascinating because Latin America is the only region that has given it real support. Countries like Guatemala, Honduras, and Paraguay have preferred Taiwan to China. Taiwan has put up a good fight and can be a great ally,” Humire said.

Israel: Humire also pointed out the importance of Israel in an alliance against the Maduro regime, mainly because it is a country that has stood up to Iran, a country that is allied with terrorism as well as Venezuelan tyranny.

“Israel is the only democratic country in the Middle East. It is the only country that has been able to neutralize Iran’s advances in many respects, and it also has great influence in Mexico,” he said.

"This is how alliances are built, and there has to be a way of sharing intelligence within them. If you do something like that, that's where you will see Maduro weakening.

“Remember the saying- the enemies of your enemies are your friends. That is what has united Russia, China, Iran, and Venezuela. Guaidó should do the same,” he said.