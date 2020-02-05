EDITORIAL: Trump Makes Juan Guaidó’s Global Tour a Success

Spanish – Juan Guaidó has scored a victory – finally.

The United States is really the only superpower. Its economy represents 25% of all that the planet produces and consumes, its military spending is higher than that of all the other nations of the world combined. And it is so powerful that China, the most populous country on the planet, the nation that until recently was trying to match the U.S. had to surrender and accept the conditions imposed by the recent trade war. If the U.S. stops buying Chinese products, that nation would simply starve.

Therefore, what happened on Tuesday, February 4, in the United States Congress, is of tremendous importance. Donald Trump voicing his support for Juan Guaidó is probably the most significant public expression of support that any foreign leader has received from a U.S. president in decades. With his words, Trump has committed himself to Venezuela and has given a signal to the world: The U.S. will not falter in supporting Venezuelans in their struggle to defeat Nicolás Maduro’s communist tyranny once and for all. This signal is particularly important for Europe.

At the beginning of his tour, Guaidó was graciously received by the heads of state and government of Germany, France, and the Netherlands. High officials of the Spanish government also welcomed him. However, no matter how kind the words were, no matter how willing they were to have their pictures clicked with the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly -the title that the French presidency used to identify Guaidó,- it is no secret that European nations do not intend to toughen sanctions against the Venezuelan regime. Moreover, they are working to protect more of Nicolás Maduro’s accomplices from being subjected to sanctions by the European Community. Switzerland, which is not a member of the European Union, sanctions a considerably longer list of supporters of the Caracas regime than Brussels does.

At the end of the day, Europeans will do what they have always done in Latin America: look after their own commercial interests. Public opinion in both Germany and France demands condemnation of brutal and primitive dictators like Maduro. That is why the politicians of those nations are ready to signal their support for the Venezuelan democratic leaders. But they will not go beyond that. They will stick to signals and positive gestures, even if they are only superficial. This precisely is what they have done before.

As long as Maduro can trade in euros, pay in euros, and use European banks; as long as his officials can quietly visit Rome, Paris, Madrid, and even London, the Chavista dictatorship will successfully obtain the resources necessary to feed the narco-military mafia that sustains it.

Furthermore, the recent appointment of the Spanish Socialist, Josep Borrell, as the leader of European diplomacy, ensures that Maduro has an ally in Europe who will undoubtedly try to block any measure that would hasten the fall of the Venezuelan regime.

The reality is that the European tour has only resulted in expressions of goodwill and promises of E.U. action that are unlikely to materialize. Mere pats on the back. The vital part of the tour is what has happened in Washington, not in Madrid, Paris, or Davos. We at the PanAm Post hope that President Guaidó has understood this.

It is the White House, which has the implicit powers of the most powerful country in the world, which can change the lenient positions of Europe towards the Venezuelan regime. It is Washington that can bring Castro’s Cuba, the jailers of the Venezuelans, to its knees. It is the U.S. that can lead a coalition that can bring down the Caracas regime.

Juan Guaidó is a brave man, as President Trump has rightly pointed out. Not only has he shown courage, but the mere fact that he accepted office a year ago was already an indication that he is a valiant man. It is also clear that Guaidó is someone with good intentions. We are confident that he is a democratic leader. In short, the interim president of Venezuela has the qualities to transcend history in the best possible way. We also want him to have the determination.

At this newspaper, which many perceive as an opponent, almost antagonistic, to the persona of Juan Guaidó, we have always bet on his success. Our editorial line, especially during the first four months of last year, reflects this.

We have, indeed, been critical. We criticized the fact that the interim government solely comprised of political party members, many of whom have questionable records and many have been tainted by their relations with the regime. We criticized the fact that no attempt was made to form a government representative of society, rather than a government of parties, most of whom had already lost their credibility. We criticized and reported on the misuse of resources and the appointment of party members to manage those resources. We have been critical of the fact that the president’s entourage allows access and influence to individuals with close ties to the chavista-linked “Bolibourgeoisie” and the “Bolichicos”. Or of the fact that parties that enjoy their share of power in the interim government are embroiled in controversy because they have accepted enormous contributions made by those who have become rich working alongside the Chavista regime. We have been critical, but we never stopped betting on Juan Guaidó’s success. Because of what he represents, because his success is not only that of Venezuelans but of the region and of those who defend freedom around the world. We have been critical expecting a change of course, a redirection by the interim government. And we will always continue to criticize, with the same severity and commitment, if we still notice what we call deviations from the route initially proposed by President Guaidó.

Now, in the wake of the great success in Washington, it is up to Guaidó to take advantage of this infusion of oxygen from Washington; this second chance to make amends. We at the PanAm Post want to support him if that is his resolve.

We want to support him in getting rid of anyone who is connected to Chavista corruption, the dirty money of those who have sucked the riches out of Venezuela. We want President Guaidó to vet carefully who can become part of his team. We want to see him take on his role and build a genuinely representative interim government. We want to see him get rid of the recalcitrant socialists who portray themselves as part of the opposition. We want to see him truly understanding the message sent by Donald Trump to the American people in his State of the Union Speech: The market economy and individual freedom lead to prosperity and are the greatest antidote to poverty. We want Juan Guaidó to fully understand that Cuba is, in fact, the problem and that it is not, and never will be, part of the solution.

President Guaidó: We at the PanAm Post admire your courage. We want to see you take on the responsibility of leading the process of restoring freedom to Venezuelans. We want to see diligent efforts to incorporate the best people in your government and to get rid of the parasites that have already sucked enough of the blood of Venezuelans.

Donald Trump reached out to you. We hope you can identify who are your real friends.