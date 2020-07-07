Kanye to the White House

What a year we have had. And amid all this chaos, a new contender has emerged in the race for the presidency of the United States. Kanye West, absolute genius, the monster of the music industry, cunning entrepreneur, member of the Kardashian empire, and one of the most powerful men in his country, announced his decision to run for president.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future,” he tweeted on July 4. “I am running for president of the United States!”

Sartori would kill for these times. Politics as a spectacle in its purest and most absolute expression. But don’t let it surprise anyone for it has been going on for years. Donald Trump, before being a politician, was a showman. A man of reality shows. Now, Mr. West, no stranger to the cameras, arrives to debate the re-election of you are fired!

But I doubt that Trump will mind Kanye’s candidacy (if it is confirmed definitively because the artist is a man of impulses). It is, in fact, good news for Trump. And terrible news for Joe Biden, the extremely fragile and almost senile Democratic Party candidate.

The Republicans have the misfortune that Black voters don’t love them. Historically, the Black vote has favored the Democrats (since 1968, no Republican presidential candidate has received more than 13% of the black vote, according to a Princeton study). However, it is a party with a lineup of racist, clumsy characters with ties to organizations like the Ku Klux Klan (for example, recently, Biden told a Black interviewer that he was a traitor to his race if he wasn’t sure between Biden and Trump).

Despite all the racial tensions, Kanye West, a truly free man, a declared Trumpeter at the time, a follower of Jordan Peterson, a supporter of Scott Adams and Candace Owens, is threatening to fracture the hitherto immovable support of the Black community for Democratic Party candidates. Trump couldn’t like him better. The rapper’s candidacy is a boost: Make America Great Again!

I insist: absolute genius. Kanye West is an extremely valuable artist, and I do not doubt that, despite his emotional upheavals, innate instability, and (rational) delusions of grandeur, he has a lot to contribute to the political debate in a country that has already been plunged into a very entertaining spiral of frivolity for quite some time. Some people are terrified of such trivialization. Come on! Boring and impassive. That’s the way the world works (and it has been, I stress, for quite a few decades perhaps).

I am left with the words of the relentless Roger Stone: “I really like Kanye West. I like his rejection of identity politics. I like his devotion to Jesus Christ. I like his strength and independence. And I admire his wife’s efforts to bring real change and reform to our criminal justice system. I also like his music. His latest album blew me away.”

However, Stone says the artist already has a hard time. Too hard. So, “maybe the idea of a Kanye presidency would be better by 2024. But, by 2020, I’m 100% with Donald Trump. I think it’s too late to enter the race, even for a candidate as extraordinary as Kanye West.”

Roger Stone is right: Kanye is not going to win. But we should celebrate his candidacy: it is the reaffirmation of the free nature of one man and the necessary impetus to achieve the re-election of another, now extremely necessary. o continue directing the destinies of the world’s greatest nation. Today, Kanye is in the race. But tomorrow, Kanye to the White House!