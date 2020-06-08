The Second Amendment: Wall Against Barbarism

Spanish – The criminal murder of George Floyd has unleashed a real political and social crisis in the United States. A massive insurrectionary movement has emerged from the legitimate grievance driven by indignation and helplessness over injustice, which we must all acknowledge. Unfortunately, the authentic and reasonable demand for justice has been distorted, and this is no longer a cry of indignation. It is now more like a steamroller, running across the country, devastating property.

We have all seen the images published by the media: looting, fires, and violence. They are terrifying and appalling. Just yards from the White House, hundreds of businesses were destroyed. In New York, in Lower Manhattan, too. The historic Macy’s building in Herald Square, raided by unruly mobs.

It seems their purpose is to destroy what makes America great. They set fire to Washington DC, the capital of the great country, and New York, the capital of the Western world. And it is clear: a significant part of American society hates the United States. It hates so much freedom. It has used crime to expose its contempt for the values that make America great.

But in part, those values are what will save us from these uncivilized and agitating efforts. It has not been necessary for the monopoly of force to be in the hands of the state to protect the backbone of American society: property. The Second Amendment has served as a wall against barbarism and has drawn a wide and long line between those who want to subvert the nation and those who want to defend it.

The hackneyed phrase that is always thrown around never ceases to be true: the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Today, a few good men with guns can stop tens of thousands of bad men, not with guns, but with stones and bats.

Looters have not entered many neighborhoods because they know what they will face. A police chief in Florida said, “the people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns… And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.” That said, there is nothing to add. The presence of the state does not even end up being necessary: these men, appealing to the Second Amendment, have every right to defend what belongs to them. The criminals who plunder will not be able to burn everything in their path because fortunately, the United States has the Second Amendment.

The tension in the United States is flaring up. There have been attempts to turn this into a racial discussion when it should be more about police brutality. Groups on the extreme left have seized the opportunity and are now manipulating the anger to their advantage. They are upsetting an outraged country, propelling it into barbarism, knowing that the racial crusade, now Cainite, has left out those they supposedly represent as victims. A media outlet like The Wall Street Journal has been the only courageous one to report how the first victims of the protests and looting are Black people themselves.

Meanwhile, the other side of the nation stands up. The one that, with a fist and a firearm, will safeguard property and thereby keep intact the pillars that support the United States. The Second Amendment is today, and forever, the wall against barbarism. No matter where it comes from.