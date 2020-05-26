Ex-Green Beret Behind Venezuela Raid Traveled to Colombia on Private Aircraft Linked to Chavismo

The interim government of Juan Guaidó held exploratory talks with the American security company Silvercorp with the alleged aim of overthrowing Nicolás Maduro. Jordan Goudreau, the owner of this company and a former U.S Special Forces soldier, traveled from the United States to Colombia in a private aircraft owned by a company that has contracts with the Chavista regime.

The PanAm Post had access to the general declaration of a private flight between Opa-Locka, Florida, and Barranquilla, Colombia, on January 16. The aircraft, registered YV3231, is owned by Servicios Aéreos Mineros (SERAMI), C.A., which is one of the few companies authorized by the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) to conduct commercial operations in the Venezuelan state (and specializes in the transport of auriferous materials).

The passengers on the flight, besides Goudreau, included a high-ranking Venezuelan government official, Yacsy Alezandra Álvarez Mirabal, who, according to OpenCorporates, is the director of Lubricantes VENOCO de Centroamérica, a Venezuelan state-owned company attached to PDVSA, which was nationalized in October 2010 by then-President Hugo Chávez. Two sources told the PanAm Post that Álvarez and Goudreau have a very close relationship. This could not be confirmed.

Apart from the director of VENOCO Lubricants, the two American citizens, Luke Alezander Denman and Airan Seth Berry, former military personnel, who were captured by the Maduro regime on the Venezuelan coast, also traveled on the private plane.

The PanAm Post could verify the travel log of the YV3231 jet in Flight Aware. It was possible to verify that, between November 2019 and February 2020, the private plane traveled to Colombia more than eight times from Venezuela and the United States. In particular, the main routes were between the Charallave airport in Caracas and the Barranquilla airport.

On January 15 of this year, the aircraft flew at 1:30 p.m. from Charallave to Barranquilla with two crew members: Franklin Duran, a controversial businessman closely linked to Chavismo and who was a shareholder in VENOCO, and Delia Sousa Molina (the PanAm Post has no further information about the latter passenger). Later, the same plane traveled at 4:30 in the afternoon from Barranquilla to Opa-Locka airport in Florida with only one crew member: Yacsy Álvarez. The next day, at 10:30 a.m., Alvarez returned to Barranquilla; but now accompanied by Jordan Goudreau, Luke Denman, and Airan Berry.

The PanAm Post could verify that the main crew members of the YV3231 flights to and from Colombia, between July 11, 2019, and January 15, 2020, were Franklin Duran and Delia Sousa. Additionally, Yacsy Alezandra Álvarez also traveled from Opa-Locka to Barranquilla on February 6 this year.

Franklin Duran was arrested on May 24 by the regime of Nicolás Maduro, and the reasons are still unknown. A source told the PanAm Post that Durán had close ties to General Clíver Alcalá Cordones and his brother, Carlos Alcalá, who is the current Venezuelan ambassador to the Iranian regime. Duran is known as one of the leading “Bolibourgeois” and for his ties to the Antonini Wilson case.

Jordan Goudreau is the chief architect of the so-called Operation Gideon, the alleged attempt to overthrow Maduro, which was negotiated with the interim government in autumn 2019. Although the negotiations never progressed (the interim government did not pay the initial advance, and both parties cut ties in November 2019), Goudreau ended up executing the operation, and it resulted in the capture of several Venezuelan military personnel as well as the two former U.S. military soldiers, Denman and Berry.

The former chief strategist of the interim government, the renowned consultant JJ Rendón, acknowledged his participation in the exploratory talks with Goudreau’s company, Silvercorp. Rendón maintains that the contract expired in November. Actors from the interim government have put forth the hypothesis that the operation was ultimately set up by Chavismo itself.

In fact, in a television program on March 28, after General Clíver Alcalá Cordones was turned over to the American justice system and his weapons were confiscated in Colombia, Diosdado Cabello, the second in command of Chavismo, admitted that he had financed and supported the logistics of the entire operation.

It is still not clear why Jordan Goudreau carried out the operation on May 3, even though Chavismo had already been alerted, and Goudreau did not have the backing of the interim government of Juan Guaidó, or the resources or logistics required to succeed. Several days ago, the PanAm Post consulted several sources (including Rendón and military personnel who collaborated with Goudreau), and none could explain why Goudreau continued with the operation.