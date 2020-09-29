Ironic: Maduro Presents Own Human Rights Report at UN

Spanish – The crisis in Venezuela continues to generate controversy in the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). The Venezuelan regime presented its own report on human rights in the country. Ironically, the tyranny accused of crimes against humanity intends to object to the resounding report of the UN international mission that unleashed a new wave of pressure against Nicolás Maduro.

The regime’s ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, was in charge of delivering the document to the organization’s secretary-general, António Guterres, reported EFE.

“Today, we deliver to the Secretary-General, António Guterres, the document ‘the Truth of Venezuela against Infamy’ with evidence of the manipulation made by authors who never went to Venezuela and served different purposes than the UN human rights team that does work in the country,” wrote Moncada on his Twitter account.

In the brief exposition of motives, Moncada pleaded with the regime’s discourse and affirmed that there is a supposed “propaganda operation to make the report of the Mission of the Lima Group appear as if it were” of the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights of the UN, Michelle Bachelet.

To support this document, the regime’s prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, stated in statements collected by EFE that the report is based on legal actions taken by the various Venezuelan bodies over the past three years against human rights violators and serves as a criticism of the international mission. His complaint accused the Lima Group of “paying” for the report.

What the UN report reveals

The report of the independent international mission, commissioned by the United Nations Human Rights Council, details the crimes that have occurred since 2014. Its 443 pages present 2,891 cases that fit patterns of “documented violations and crimes.”

Moreover, the mission stated in its arguments that it “has reasonable grounds to believe that both the President and the Ministers of the Interior and Defense contributed to the commission of the crimes documented in this report.”

The crimes committed against citizens and, in particular, against dissidents of the Nicolás Maduro regime include extrajudicial executions, forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and torture.

Every day, there are more and more accusations against the organizations that act as the architects of these crimes. These include the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), including the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), as well as the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and the Special Action Forces (FAES).

The Scientific, Criminal, and Criminalistic Investigation Corps (CICPC), the Bolivarian Service of National Intelligence (SEBIN), the General Directorate of Military Counter-Intelligence (DGCIM), are also among the bodies strongly questioned in the report of the UN international mission.

Maduro’s response to the UN

The consequences of these practices, combined with the corruption that has ended up destroying the country’s industry, have created a series of problems for the region, where the governments receive a direct impact on their economies.

The Venezuelan diaspora is a consequence of this broth of corruption and crime in the Caribbean country. According to the UN, at least five million people have been part of the exodus, and the number continues to grow.

During the 75th UN General Assembly, Maduro recognized the phenomenon of Venezuelan emigration but also used it as an argument against the U.S. government by stating that these actions are because of the sanctions of President Donald Trump and not a consequence of the policies of the regime.