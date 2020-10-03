Argentine Vice President on Trial and Kirchnerism on Alert

Spanish – In the last few days, Kirchnerism was very much at odds with the Argentine justice system. The Supreme Court accepted the per jumpum suspension requested by judges Leopoldo Bruglia, Pablo Bertuzzi, and Germán Castelli, and the Frente de Todos broke down. It turns out that the automatic majority of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) in the Senate had decided to send the magistrates to their original position since they believed that Macrism had led them “by the finger” to the courts of Comodoro Py. Far from being a principled and legalistic issue, surely the thing is that the judges mentioned have found the vice president responsible for passive bribery in 175 cases in corruption of public works.

This afternoon, the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation confirmed the prosecution in question against CFK, and, for the first time since her return to the top, the vice president is suffering a severe setback in the justice system. The case of “cartelization” investigates the alleged illegal system between 2003 and 2015 to “raise funds to get wealth illegally.” Besides the accused and convicted officials, such as the ex-Minister of Federal Planning, Julio de Vido, various leaders from the business world were also under scrutiny. As a result, CFK has been embargoed for 200 million pesos.

The investigation, which is based on the journalistic and judicial presentation of the famous “notebooks,” follows the path of bribe payments in the universe of Argentine public works of the Kirchnerism years. According to the repentant Oscar Centeno, former driver of the Federal Planning officials who documented all the processes that were later made public, the bags with the money got through corruption reached Kirchner’s very bedroom.

According to financier Ernesto Clarens, who also participated as a repentant person, one of the mechanisms was the advance, the return, and the change to foreign currency. If there was a tender with a 20% advance, the company had to leave a payment equivalent to 10% (in cash, and a payment). If it was in dollars or euros, better. If there was no other currency, but pesos, the currencies issued by the Argentine Central Bank were exchanged for foreign currencies. Once Clarens had the money ready, he met with Néstor Kirchner’s former secretary, the late Daniel Muñoz.

The deliveries, according to the repentant’s own statement, were made to a room at the Panamericano Hotel or in the same hall of the building where Cristina lives in the Recoleta neighborhood. In his statement, Clarens acknowledged that Muñoz complained about the space occupied by the bags and asked him to get 500 euro bills, which took up less space, if possible.