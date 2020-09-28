Bolivia President Rebukes Argentine Government’s Support for Evo Morales

Spanish – The remnants of 21st Century Socialism dream of recreating the experience of a few years ago, but the truth is that they are not finding it easy. It is no secret that just as Hugo Chávez distributed money for the campaigns of like-minded candidates, Kirchnerism, to the best of its ability, did and does the same.

Last year, Sergio Schoklender, a former collaborator of the first Kirchnerist administration, acknowledged that corruption funds were used to finance campaigns in the country and the region. He mentioned the case of Bolivia, among many other examples.

The reception, almost with honors, of Evo Morales in Argentina recently, after his resignation from the presidency of his country, does not leave much to the imagination. Today, the current Bolivian president, Jeanine Áñez, acknowledged before the UN General Assembly that the situation is already unsustainable.

She accused Morales of conspiring and fomenting disturbances in Bolivian territory and stressed that the administration of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner exerts a “systematic and abusive harassment” against the institutions of her country.

She concluded her presentation stressing:

“I do not want to end this speech without denouncing to the world the systematic and abusive harassment exercised from Argentina by the Kirchnerist government against the institutions and the republican values in Bolivia.”

According to the head of state, the behavior of Argentina’s current authorities “is the behavior of populist castes” who do not hesitate to use frankly abusive methods to support their plans.

“What authority do you have to protect a violent conspiracy of Evo Morales against Bolivian democracy from Argentine soil,” she said about Alberto Fernández, without naming him directly.

In her speech, Áñez wanted to make sure that she has nothing “against the noble Argentine people,” whom she assures she values. Nor did she question the “political tradition” of Peronism, but she made it clear that the current situation of political interference in Bolivian domestic affairs is unacceptable.

From the moment Morales left power, diplomatic relations between the two countries were frozen, although the two countries did not withdraw their ambassadors.

The Bolivian leader withdrew her candidacy for re-election to support the unity of the centrist political forces that oppose the return of the MAS. In her words in today’s speech, the region is debating between “freedom or caudillismo and authoritarian populism.”