The COVID-19 Mystery: CNN Says Virus Only Affects Trump Supporters

Spanish – The country with the most deaths and diagnoses reported by COVID-19 suffers from a unique phenomenon: the mainstream media links the contagion to political philosophy. If you vote for President Trump, the diagnosis is confirmed before the laboratory test.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine, the mainstream media has encouraged demonstrations of Black Lives Matter protests, which have included looting, destruction, demolition of monuments, and even killings. However, when President Trump finally resumed his campaign for the presidential race (which is scheduled for November), suddenly, taking to the streets not only became dangerous again, but outlets such as CNN obtained information about countless infected people in record time. However, not enough time had passed for an accurate diagnosis.

Members of Trump’s campaign were quarantined after the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to CNN, eight tested positive, as did two members of the secret service.

“The fallout from Trump’s push to hold a rally with thousands of attendees has continued in the days since he returned from Tulsa — and as the nation as a whole remains engulfed by the pandemic,” CNN reported.

“The three most populous states set records for new coronavirus cases daily and there are fears of “apocalyptic” surges in major Texas cities if the trend continues,” the article added.

The New York Times also published an article with a subtitle that positions pro-Trump rallies as a matter of life and death.

In other words, according to the mainstream media, immunity is guaranteed when a leftist cause is defended, but in the United States, being a right-wing adherent is a coronavirus infection sentence.

In fact, progressive publications such as BuzzFeedNews reported that the cities that had seen Black Lives Matter protests had not seen any spikes in contagion.

However, the evidence shows otherwise. There were 7,000 new cases reported in a single day, the highest daily peak yet in the state of California, where far-left protesters vandalized a statue of Cervantes and tore down the monument of the local patron saint, San Junipero Serra.

The slogan of these protests is Black Lives Matter. However, even though 70 of the first 100 COVID-19 fatalities in Chicago were Black people, the streets were filled with activists. They exposed people to the risk of contagion. Moreover, violence increased in this period.

Just days before George Floyd’s death, on Memorial Day, there were at least 19 shootings and four deaths in St. Louis. Chicago had 49 shootings with ten deaths. Most of these were crimes committed by Black people against other Black people, the St. Louis Post reported.

But those Black lives don’t seem to matter to either the activists or the media who encourage demonstrations amid a pandemic.

More Tests Increase Chances of Positive Diagnoses

More than 500,000 tests are done each day in the United States, and 1.8 billion USD is currently invested in research to treat COVID-19, the White House press secretary said.

She also clarified that Trump’s speech was misrepresented. The mainstream media mocked the fact that Trump mentioned the correlation between the number of tests and diagnoses. The press secretary explained that more tests are more likely to find positive diagnoses.

The opposite happens in communist regimes such as China, where the pandemic emerged. As civilians in Wuhan reported to the press in Hong Kong, the numbers have been kept low through censorship and insufficient testing.

Despite the fearmongering by the mainstream media, the figures are encouraging. The graphs show a marked decrease in the death rate. As we can see, the most recent nationwide peak was in May. The trend is downward.

Here's the continuing best news: deaths have not turned upward. And the death numbers today and yesterday have been too high as they reflect Delaware (yesterday) and Arizona (today) rectifying undercounting of COVID-19 deaths from previous days. pic.twitter.com/lvzuaLEs18 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) June 24, 2020

Contrary to the statistics, what the mass media reports show is that a pandemic of disinformation is circulating. It encourages mass protests amid a quarantine while criticizing mass gatherings if they favor Trump.