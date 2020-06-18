Hispanics Fight Back Against Black Lives Matter Attacks

Spanish – The recent riots in the United States have mostly affected the very people protesters claim to defend: the Black and immigrant population. This happened under the guise of protests supposedly motivated by the fight against racism. Immigrant communities now claim that their material heritage, as well as historical heritage, is under attack.

The largest minority in the United States is the Hispanic community. Instead of respecting their culture, the self-proclaimed “anti-fascists” and members of Black Lives Matter (BLM) have destroyed iconic statues and covered them with the hammer and sickle symbol of communism.

Consequently, Hispanics in Miami came out to defend their history and tradition against the wave of vandalism unleashed in the United States, a country where many went into exile seeking freedom from socialist tyrannies.

“An attack on the Hispanic heritage as a whole by self-styled ‘anti-racist’ groups that are nothing more than extreme leftist groups, enemies of freedom and democracy, and intolerant people, who seek to undermine individual freedoms and pit us against each other and other minorities,” they said in a statement.

“Long live freedom. Long live Hispanic America. Long live free Cuba. Down with the enemies of Latin America,” proclaimed Cuban political prisoner (held captive for 17 years), Jorge Luis García Pérez, better known as Antúnez. “Down with communism,” the audience cheered.

As can be seen in the video footage, a Black man makes it clear how BLM does not speak for everyone. On the contrary, it overlooks the systematic repression of the politically persecuted, who in Cuba, are mostly Black. In fact, the situation of Black people in Cuba has worsened under communism.

Black Lives Matter has ties to Nicolás Maduro

Besides the open declaration of adherence to communism (through the use of symbols), there is political evidence of the link between the BLM and 21st-century-socialism.

Opal Tometi, one of the three founders of the BLM, openly refers to the opposition to the regime in Venezuela as “counter-revolutionaries” after her trip to the South American country to observe the parliamentary elections of 2015, at the invitation of the Maduro regime.

The same year, Tometi was also part of the panel at the People of African Descent Leaders’ Summit in Harlem, United States, where Maduro was also honored.

By backing a tyrant like Maduro, Black Lives Matter shows that it is not against police violence, but that it wants the power to trample on opponents to be in the hands of its allies.

As a result of this affinity between the Black Lives Matter movement and socialist regimes, members of the Cuban, Venezuelan, and Spanish opposition attended the protest. The link between the Hispanic community in the United States dates back to the origin of the country. The first city founded in the U.S. was St. Augustine, Florida. In fact, the founder was Florida’s first governor, Juan Ponce de Leon, whose statue was vandalized by the BLM, as was that of Christopher Columbus.

The PanAm Post contacted one of the protest coordinators, immigration attorney Dr. Maria Herrera Mellado, a representative of Vox (Spain) in the state of Florida. She demonstrated by carrying the Gadsden flag, a libertarian symbol of U.S. independence from tyranny.

Why do you think it is important to defend historical heritage?

The defense of Spain’s historical heritage involves the defense of cultural identity as well as the defense of fundamental rights and freedoms. Right now, it is precisely what unites us millions of Hispanics.

How do you construe the presence of communist symbols on the statues? What is the message?

This is another example of those who are behind these misnamed “anti-racist” or “anti-fascist” movements. They are the real enemies of democracy.

What message do you want to give to both BLM and Hispanics?

Our message is clear. We will not give in to the blackmail by these extremist movements. We will not kneel before the violent ones who seek to silence millions of Hispanics. We are very clear that the common enemy is communism. We ask for respect, justice, and peace.

As Hispanics, we must stand united against all these threats from those who seek to divide and pit us against each other. It is the right time to form that long-awaited global coalition that will change the course of events and protect those who love freedom and security.