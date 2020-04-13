WHO’s Chinese Loyalties: Ignores Taiwan’s Success Against Coronavirus

Spanish – Only five people have died because of the coronavirus in Taiwan, 79 have recovered, and a total of 379 have been infected with the virus on an island of more than 23 million people. Despite Taiwan’s success in containing the pandemic, the World Health Organization has ignored its efforts.

An essential requirement to belong to the World Health Organization is to be recognized by the United Nations, an organization where China has veto power.

China is also the second-highest monetary contributor to the United Nations (after the U.S). In 2019 alone, China contributed 44 million USD and offered 20 million USD to fight the coronavirus.

China, governed by the Communist Party, does not recognize Taiwan’s autonomy but considers it a “rebel province” of its own territory.

Despite their geographical, cultural, and political proximity, the coronavirus’ impact on both nations is diametrically opposite. But when the World Health Organization applauds China’s actions to address the coronavirus pandemic, it ignores Taiwan’s achievements.

WHO silences Taiwan

The clearest example was when Dr. Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, treated China and Taiwan as synonymous.

On a video call, journalist Yvonne Tong of Hong Kong Radio and Television (RTHK) asked Aylward if Taiwan could join the WHO. Aylward was silent, then claimed that she could not hear the journalist, and then asked her to move on to the next question. The journalist insisted on talking about Taiwan. Aylward then ended the video call. She called him back, and when she asked Aylward to talk about Taiwan, he said, “Well, we have already talked about China.”

It is an embarrassing scene. @WHO Director General, Bruce Aylward, hangs up in an interview with RTHK when he is asked about reconsidering Taiwan’s membership. Ironically, despite being so close to China, Taiwan manages to keep the #coronavirus infection and fatality rate low. pic.twitter.com/bFWRXpCyHN — Ezra Cheung (@ezracheungtoto) March 28, 2020

The WHO’s complicity with the Chinese communist regime has been so severe that at a virtual press conference, Aylward said that “It was absolutely critical in the early part of this outbreak to have full access to everything possible, to get on the ground and work with the Chinese to understand this.”

WHO uses official figures from the communist regime

But when he says “the Chinese,” he is referring to the Communist Party of China, the government, not the civilian population, much less the independent doctors and journalists who have been censored and even imprisoned for “spreading rumors” when they spoke out about the spread of the coronavirus in December 2019.

In January 2020, the WHO published on social media that the Chinese authorities have found no evidence that the coronavirus can spread through human-to-human transmission.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

The Chinese Communist Party Persecutes Doctors and Journalists

Dr. Li Wenliang lost not only his freedom but also his life because of the refusal of the communist regime and the WHO to recognize his scientific findings. Li was one of eight doctors at Wuhan General Hospital, the birthplace of COVID-19, who was arrested for warning of the threat of the outbreak. He was well-known for his findings and had 1.5 billion followers on his blog. The doctor did not get recognition from the WHO. Instead, the Communist Party censored his platform, and he finally died of the coronavirus in February 2020.

If the WHO had done fieldwork in China, as Aylward claimed, it would have heard residents of a housing complex chanting “False! False, it’s all false!” from their apartment windows during the visit of Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, one of the party’s highest-ranking officials. The confined residents were calling out the lies regarding the health and food delivery campaigns.

In defense of the regime, the state-run channels China Central Television (CCTV) and People’s Daily published videos of the incident claiming that the central government was against such phased inspections and criticized the cover-up of the real problems by local officials.

Li Zehua, a CCTV news anchor, resigned to report independently from Wuhan to reject this way of fabricating what is happening.

The most striking evidence he presented was from a crematorium in Wuhan. He reported that among the dead were migrant workers who celebrated the Chinese New Year (12th February) surrounded by 40,000 families. The journalist blamed the regime for allowing the celebrations amid an outbreak.

Since the incubation period of the virus is 14 days, the dates coincide with the migrant textile workers’ travel to China to celebrate the new year and subsequent return to Italy, where they manufacture haute couture with Chinese funding under the “Made in Italy” label. Many of them returned without symptoms, but they transmitted the virus to the Italian population. Today, the reported death toll from the virus in Italy is 19,899.

On 26 February, Zehua filmed a live video, where, in the end, two state security agents entered his home. Since then, he has not posted anything again.

Taiwan was prepared to face the coronavirus

While the Chinese Communist Party covered up the evidence of the spread of the virus inside and outside the country, Taiwan was already prepared.

In 2003, the nation had already faced and overcome an outbreak of the SARS coronavirus. In that year, Taiwan created the central command for epidemic control, dedicated to conducting exercises and research for responses to potential health crises.

What distinguishes Taiwan from communist China is transparency. For example, Taiwan’s vice president posts constant reports on Facebook about the rate of infection and mortality of the coronavirus.

In terms of prevention measures, as soon as the outbreak was detected in mainland China, it reduced flights from that country and immediately quarantined those arriving there.

It should be noted that the WHO Director-General discouraged the restriction of travel to and from Wuhan, China. According to Tedros, interfering with transport and trade could undermine efforts to address the crisis.

Health officials in Taiwan credit the universal use of masks as part of the solution and recommend it. In fact, Taiwan responded to the coronavirus by immediately increasing mask production.

The WHO, on the other hand, discouraged the use of masks. “There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any particular benefit,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO’s epidemic chief Mike Ryan said.

“They have also done focused testing on people suspected to have coronavirus and also very good contact tracing and social distancing. I think they have done pretty well,” Professor Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist with Hong Kong University, told the BBC.

The results are visible. Taiwan’s figures are among the lowest in the world, while communist China is under scrutiny for hiding figures and censoring its doctors.

Given its links with communist China, the WHO is losing credibility in the academic and also political arena, to the extent that Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw U.S. funding.

Even U.S. lawmakers are calling for the resignation of WHO Director-General Tedros, who was the health minister of an African nation known as “Little China” because it has become China’s bridge to influence Africa in exchange for resources.

But the most worrying thing is that the link between the WHO and communist China does not include the Chinese population. On the contrary, they were and are the first victims of persecution and also of infection.

So the problem is not China; it is the Chinese Communist Party. The Taiwanese have proved this, and their achievements could be applied in the rest of the world. But the WHO is overlooking them.