WHO’s Irresponsibility Led to Spread of Coronavirus

U.S. Senators Martha McSally and Rick Scott have accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of covering up the manipulation of COVID-19 casualty figures provided by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

April began with more than a million people infected with the coronavirus, over 81,600 of whom have died, of which the Chinese Communist regime claims just over 3,000 died in China.

Since December 2019, Chinese doctors have reported the spread of the coronavirus. Instead of preventing a pandemic, China focused on persecuting doctors and independent journalists.

The senators are calling for the immediate resignation of WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, whose track record includes accusations of covering up cholera outbreaks in his home country of Ethiopia, where he was the socialist regime’s health minister.

“The WHO needs to stop covering up for them. I think Dr. Tedros needs to retire. We need to take some action to address this issue. It is simply irresponsible. It is inconceivable what they have done here while we have people dying all over the planet,” said Senator McSally.

“We know Communist China is lying about how many cases and deaths they have, what they knew and when they knew it – and the WHO never bothered to investigate further. Their inaction cost lives,” exclaimed Senator Rick Scott, who is committed to freedom in Cuba and Venezuela and every country that suffers under socialist repression.

The WHO’s social media handles are an example of what the senators are talking about. This organization echoed the official version of events put forward by the regime.

In January 2020, one month after the arrest of eight doctors who showed the spread of the virus in Wuhan, the WHO announced that Chinese authorities had found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

It took months for WHO to declare the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, even though it had met the criteria of human-to-human transmission, high mortality rates, and global spread. WHO did not recognize COVID-19 as a pandemic until March when over 100 cases had already reported cases (now more than 180).

The Director-General of the WHO justified the delay in using the term “pandemic” saying “if misused, it can cause unreasonable fear.”

Instead of helping to prevent the spread of the virus, when U.S. President Donald Trump took action on January 31, Tedros said widespread travel bans and restrictions were not necessary to stop the outbreak and could “have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little benefit to public health.”

He advised other countries not to follow the example of the United States. According to Tedros, interfering with transportation and trade could undermine efforts to address the crisis. Moreover, he didn’t even refer to the pandemic by name; he dismissed it as pneumonia.

WHO does not recommend any specific health measures for travellers to and from Wuhan,#China🇨🇳 It is generally considered that entry screening offers little benefit, while requiring considerable resources #coronavirus

Meanwhile, the WHO applauded the work of countries such as Spain, which has the second-highest number of documented deaths in the world (after Italy).

The socialist coalition government in Spain also took months to acknowledge the crisis. In fact, in the first week of March, Pablo Echenique, spokesman for Podemos before Congress, said that “the Coronavirus was absolutely under control in Spain.”

Even Irene Montero, the wife of the deputy minister Pablo Iglesias and the minister of equality who, paradoxically, excluded men from her cabinet, contracted the virus and instead of taking refuge in her home, she called for the feminist march on March 8, where she exposed thousands of women to the virus.

Therefore, the Vox party denounced the government’s inability to recognize the crisis and decision to hide it from the general public. Vox’s association also continued to work, and several of its members, from the president to the secretary-general (and even a pregnant legislator), were infected.

⭕ Pedro Sánchez ha mentido a los españoles y ha ocultado información. Este es un Gobierno que ha ido con guantes de látex a una manifestación mientras afirmaba a los españoles que no tenían que tomar medidas y que los focos estaban controlados. ⬇ HILO ⬇ pic.twitter.com/ajnlGm5HLR — vox_es (@vox_es) March 10, 2020

When Tedros should have been focusing on the global pandemic effort, he was politicizing the crisis and helping Xi avoid responsibility for a series of irregularities in dealing with the outbreak. Tedros used the WHO platform to defend the Chinese government’s gross violation of human rights.

Doctors who report a coronavirus outbreak die or disappear

The most prominent case among the persecuted doctors was ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, one of eight people arrested for “spreading rumors” about the outbreak of the deadly disease.

Li even had 1.5 billion readers on his coronavirus blog. He was censored back in December and died of coronavirus infection in February.

The WHO did not use statistics provided by doctors such as Li Wenliang. Instead, the World Health Organization relied on information provided by the communist regime.

WHO Director-General has political ties to China

WHO receives funds from China, including a recent pledge of 20 million USD to help WHO combat COVID-19. Moreover, the Director-General has political ties to the regime.

Tedros is from an African nation known as “Little China” because it has become China’s bridge to influence Africa in exchange for resources.

The WHO Director-General has no medical background and was selected in 2017 because of his role as Ethiopia’s health minister and foreign minister.

In this Central African country, he is a member of the political party Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which came to power through an armed struggle in 1991 and is considered the author of Global Terrorism.

Tedros has a legacy of honoring tyrannies

As such, Tedros’ legacy of cooperation with violent political organizations spans decades. So much so that when he took up his post at the WHO, he appointed the lifelong dictator Robert Mugabe as a “goodwill ambassador.”

At least 10,000 people died as a result of the repression by the longest-lasting dictator in history (93 years). However, the WHO honored him for his role in healthcare.

Mugabe described his schools of thought as “Marxist-Leninist-Maoist” and, according to his critics, he ruled as a Stalinist. In other words, he was the ideological peer of Tedros.

WHO figures challenged by academia

It is not just the ideological and political leanings of the WHO that are controversial. The veracity of its figures has also been questioned. Our World in Data, a publication of Oxford University, documented errors, and inconsistencies, including discrepancies in nearly a dozen situation reports submitted by the WHO between February 5 and March 16.

“The main problem we see with the WHO data is that the WHO itself has not reported these errors,” Our World in Data founder Max Rosen and his colleagues said.

“WHO published some errors, in the same place as the status reports, but most of the errors were corrected retrospectively without public notice or were not corrected.”

An article by the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) states that the lack of available data during the coronavirus outbreak has been a major source of frustration for economists, statisticians, scientists, and public policy professionals.

“The data collected so far on how many people are infected and how the epidemic is evolving are utterly unreliable,” said John P.A. Ioannidis, who co-directs Stanford’s Meta-Research Innovation Center.

One epidemiologist and professor of medicine at Stanford University called the WHO figures “a once-in-a-century evidence fiasco.”

Abolish the World Health Organization

Given the severe inconsistencies not only in its figures but in how the actions of the WHO affect the health of millions of people, some go one step further and call for the abolition of the WHO.

Spectator USA published an article accusing the WHO of being China’s puppet. The article also argues that the director’s goal seems to be turning the WHO into another United Nations

Finally, the article says that the criticism is not limited to the Director-General and his political ties, but the institution as a whole. Because, besides the current situation, the WHO was also slow to respond to the Ebola pandemic in 2015, that killed 10,000 people in Africa alone.