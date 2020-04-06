China Is Lying About the Number of COVID-19 Deaths

Spanish – The death figures reported by the Chinese Communist regime may be less than 10% of the actual number. The production of coffins, telephone cancellations, and intelligence reports all point to this.

The U.S. intelligence community concluded in a classified report to the White House that China has hidden the extent of its coronavirus outbreak. It underreported its total number of cases and deaths from the disease.

According to official figures, China has just over 3,300 deaths, less than the United States, which has over 4000, and Italy, which has over 13,000. Caixin reported that one vendor delivered 5,000 coffins to Hankou Funeral Home in a single day, almost double the official death toll. Another 42,000 are expected to be delivered for the traditional festival on April 5, when tombs are serviced.

Officials hand out money to silence the families of the dead

According to statements made by Wuhan resident Chen Yaohui to Radio Free Asia (RFA), city officials have been handing out money for “funeral allowances” to the families of the dead in exchange for their silence. The amount is equivalent to 422 USD, 100 USD more than the minimum monthly wage in China for full-time work.

Based on cremation figures, Wuhan residents estimate more than 40,000 people have died from #COVID, compared with China’s official toll of 2,535. https://t.co/JKL5JGRYCy — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) March 29, 2020

“There have been many funerals in recent days, and authorities are quietly handing over 3,000 yuan to families who get the remains of their loved ones to rest in front of Qing Ming,” he said, referring to the traditional festival of graves on April 5.

More than 21 million phone plans were canceled

Additionally, 21 million cell phone accounts were terminated in China in the last three months. As the Chinese government uses phones to track patients infected with coronavirus (COVID-19), uncertainty about their whereabouts is growing.

The Chinese communist regime uses a traffic light system installed on their cell phones to detect whether a person has COVID-19 (red), was exposed (yellow), and is free of the disease (green). There are now millions of unidentified cases.

According to the figures provided by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT), the number of cell phone users decreased from 1.6 billion to 1.579 million.

Since 2010, each account is personal and requires state-registered facial identification. Only people “in the green” are allowed to transit. If you have “red” or “yellow,” you must go into mandatory quarantine for 14 days and are not allowed to leave your home. Also, geolocation makes it possible to know where they are and what the risk areas are.

The disappearance of these millions of users puts the existing detection system at risk. Not only that, everything in China is digitized. “To process pensions and social security with the government, to buy train tickets, to make purchases … no matter what people want to do, they must use cell phones,” explained Tang Jingyuan, China affairs commentator for the digital media The Epoch Times.

The portal also suggests that users whose phones have been disabled may be dead. They add that 840,000 fixed telephone lines were also disconnected.

Beyond dispute that #China’s Communist Party has lied about #Coronavirus at every stage of pandemic Yet in their reporting,tweets & discussions some continue to spread Chinese govt propaganda negatively contrasting our numbers to fake Chinese govt oneshttps://t.co/BNvuLPYcn3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 1, 2020

Regime evaluates the behavior of its citizens through cell phones

It is also possible that this is a massive censorship campaign. Since the Chinese are subject to an authoritarian regime, people’s use of their cell phones, including what they buy on the internet, and what they comment on social media, is evaluated by the Communist Party. Digitization can have benefits such as expedited procedures for permits and visas, or it can result in the cutting of basic services, such as transportation.

The scoring system also evaluates the “public credit” of the people close to you. If a Chinese citizen has a friend who posts content against the government on social networks, it deducts points. The citizen then has two options, to end the friendship or to persuade the friend to stop publishing such content.

According to the National Public Credit Information Center, the Chinese courts prohibited the purchase of flights 17.5 million times by the end of 2018. In the same period, citizens blacklisted for social credit crimes were unable to buy train tickets 5.5 million times.

So the cancellation of telephone lines could be a new decree in times of pandemic to prevent the dissemination of information that is not convenient for the communist regime.

Take the case of Dr. Li Wenliang’s blog from Wuhan Central Hospital. He had 1.5 billion followers on his blog, where he reported on the advances of the coronavirus. Consequently, he was arrested along with seven other people for “spreading rumors” about the outbreak of the virus. He was censored in December 2019 and died of the coronavirus in February 2020. Despite the doctor’s warnings, the regime’s censorship did not allow voices like his to reach other countries.

Many users may terminate their phone lines due to the economic impact of the pandemic, both in terms of the health of workers and the widespread quarantine that has prevented production. Each person is allowed to have a maximum of five lines in their name.

Since the communist regime censors independent journalism as well as doctors, it is not possible to know for sure the number of deaths. But the evidence points to it being at least 15 times more than the official figures, and in the worst case, it would be up to millions. The people of Wuhan say that despite the official narrative, which even published a book claiming to have defeated the coronavirus, the virus continues to affect the population.