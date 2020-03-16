The U.S. Reduces Carbon Emissions as Economy Grows

Spanish – Industrial production is commonly equated with environmental pollution. But the United States has shown that you can grow economically without harming the planet. In fact, it was the country that reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions the most in the same year that it achieved the lowest level of unemployment in history: 2019.

Despite the anger of environmental figures such as Greta Thunberg, who criticized the United States at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, for abandoning the Paris Climate Agreement, the world’s most powerful economy has shown that it does not need to finance (U.S. share in the Paris Agreement was two billion dollars) pacts that bureaucratize environmental protection and violate national sovereignty to make a positive impact. “The fact that the U.S. is abandoning the Paris agreement seems to outrage and concern everyone, and it should,” Thunberg said.

Further decrease in CO2 emissions

But the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that “The United States saw the largest decline in energy-related CO2 emissions in 2019 on a country basis – a fall of 140 Mt, or 2.9%, to 4.8 Gt.” It also reported that “U.S. emissions are now down almost 1 Gt from their peak in the year 2000, the largest absolute decline by any country over that period.”

The Patriot Post: U.S. Leads World in Decreasing CO2 Emissions | Trump once again proves his climate critics wrong after pulling out of Paris Agreement. | https://t.co/Vn7dbY2eil pic.twitter.com/5m8mqcZFpZ — The Patriot Post (@PatriotPost) February 13, 2020

“A 15% reduction in the use of coal for power generation underpinned the decline in overall U.S. emissions in 2019,″ the IEA continued. The decline in gas prices, 45% lower than 2018 levels, was crucial to this. As a result, the share of gas in power generation increased to a historic high of 37%. In contrast, the countries that polluted most were India and China, which produced 80% of the increase in CO2 emissions.

Striving for environmental success in the U.S., Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), of Cuban descent said on Twitter, “FACT you will NEVER see on the 6 o’clock news: U.S. emissions FELL 2.9%, or by 140 million tons, continuing the trend of the United States LEADING THE WORLD IN TOTAL EMISSIONS DECLINE since 2000.”

FACT you will NEVER see on the 6 o’clock news: U.S. emissions FELL 2.9%, or by 140 million tons, continuing the trend of the United States LEADING THE WORLD IN TOTAL EMISSIONS DECLINE since 2000. https://t.co/bZTkmCZbOs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 12, 2020

Far-left legislators like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who do not recognize U.S. economic progress and seek to establish environmental control at the state level to regulate economic production, argue otherwise.

U.S. economy benefits its citizens and foreign investors

According to Nicholas Spiro, a specialist in advanced and emerging economies, in a column published in the South China Morning Post, the opposite is true. The U.S. economy is at its best. The coronavirus outbreak is slowing China’s economy, threatening global supply chains, and putting enormous pressure on commodity prices and emerging market currencies, as investors seek refuge in U.S. assets.

He adds that 2020 began with the S&P 500 benchmark index increasing by almost 4.6% and is now at a new record and that it achieved the most prolonged period of uninterrupted economic growth (more than 120 consecutive months).

Already since April 2019, unemployment in the U.S. had fallen to a historic low of 3.6%, the lowest since December 1969, when it was first recorded. In that month, 263,000 jobs were created. Since the month with the lowest employment so far was February, with only 180,000 new jobs created, the average is 200,000 jobs per month.

“The Trump Economy is setting records,” The president said on social media. He also warned, “if anyone but me takes over in 2020, there will be a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before!”

Contrary to the opinion of the enemies who propose state and public-sector control (through the U.N. and international covenants), the economy grew not only without damaging the environment but with the least impact on a global scale.