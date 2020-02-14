Cubans Fight Back Against Military-Style Repression

Spanish – The Castro regime released the black berets to restrain the population, the elite troops, the militarized police ready for combat. And ordinary Cubans faced their bullets with rocks.

There was an episode of insurgency in the province of Santiago de Cuba, and thanks to social media, it was filmed and broadcasted. The regime’s forces fired at the citizens, and instead of surrendering, the citizens responded as best they could.

“Weapons for what?” said Fidel Castro on January 1, 1959, when he took power by force. Since the communist revolution claims to give the people everything they need, it took away their capacity for self-defense. It expropriated existing weapons and monopolized the use of force.

Sixty-one years later, Cuban citizens responded to the abuse of power by throwing rocks, showing that communism can take away everything except the spirit of freedom.

It all began with the public outcry concerning the ineffectiveness of the police following the arrest of an alleged HIV-positive rapist who was accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

The outrage exacerbated when accusations came to light that the girl, besides being sexually assaulted, had also suffered a laceration. This, along with the abuse, increased her probability of contacting the alleged rapist’s disease.

Such was the anger of the citizens that the patrols had to escape from the scene. Despite the shots fired, they could not stop the demonstrators who threw rocks at the black berets.

#Cuba #Santiago si que arde. Hoy hubo un enfrentamiento entre santiagueros y militares boinas negras. Oye @DiazCanelB los días están contados. Esto empezó por atrapar a un violador, imaginate cuando la gente decida atrapar su libertad. 🌻 #LibertadParaCuba #Ni1Mas #AldeaTwitter pic.twitter.com/XYKLpcZPef — La Jiri Libre 🇨🇺🌻🤓 (@JirilibreLa) February 11, 2020

Cubans are fed up with the police being used to persecute the regime’s opponents instead of criminals

The reaction was the result of the Cubans getting fed up. Because the police’s priority is to hunt down opponents rather than criminals. Therefore, Cubans are defenseless against criminals like the one accused of raping a minor.

Article 3 of the new Constitution states that “all citizens have the right to resist, using all means, including bearing arms, when no other recourse is possible, anyone who attempts to overthrow the political, social, and economic order established by this Constitution.”

Article 5 of the same constitution “determines that the Communist Party of Cuba, Martian, and Marxist-Leninist, the organized vanguard of the Cuban nation, is the superior leading force of the society and the State, which organizes and orients the common efforts towards the high objectives of the construction of socialism and the progress towards the communist society.”

So ideological persecution not only exists but is guaranteed by law and exercised by the judicial system.

Starvation drives Cubans to despair

The failure of criminal justice is not the only factor aggravating anger in Cuba. Food is scarce on the island. As a communist economy, citizens depend on the state for their livelihood.

Venezuela’s economic collapse has caused Cuba to lose the funds it receives from the South American country and uses it to import food from China.

According to data from the Chinese Customs Office, exports to Cuba fell in 2019 to 791 million dollars, the lowest in a decade, exposing Cuba’s liquidity crisis.

Further, President Jair Bolsonaro’s condemnation of the enslavement of Cuban doctors in Brazil led the communist regime to withdraw them from the South American country, thus losing around 33 million dollars a month that it earned by withholding between 75% and 90% of the doctors’ salaries.

Exporting doctors used to be the island’s biggest money-spinner, thanks to remittances from expatriates, now limited by Donald Trump’s administration.

By definition, communism requires putting the means of production in the hands of the revolution. So Cuba has become unproductive and, therefore, dependent.

The internal blockade exercised by the regime on the population is the fundamental cause of poverty and, therefore, hunger in Cuba, which results in an increasingly evident resentment.

As a result, more and more Cubans have overcome their fear and, confronted with a disregard for justice and lack of necessary supplies, they are facing the regime’s security forces with rocks.