Ricky Geravis Calls Out Hollywood’s Social Justice Hypocrisy

During the Golden Globe award ceremony for film and television, the host, Ricky Gervais, gave an irreverent speech in which he scolded Hollywood stars for claiming to be sensitive to social issues when they are on a pedestal so far from reality.

“You’re not in a position to lecture the public about anything. You don’t know anything about the real world,” said British comedian Ricky Gervais and urged the stars not to politicize their speeches. He humorously exclaimed, “you have spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.” The girl, who has become the face of the fight against climate change, has been deprived of her adolescence in exchange for her political activism.

How political correctness kills humor

Increased political correctness, and media censorship led Ricky Gervais to be labeled “transphobic,” when he dared to joke about Caitlyn Jenner, who was born a man, is the father of the Jenner siblings, and after passing through andropause, decided to get hormonal treatment and have a series of surgeries to look like a woman.

“I fear that some people’s inability to discuss sensitive or contentious issues without insult or threat will lead to society ending like a battle scene from Game Of Thrones. Hopefully, science, truth & common sense has all the dragons.” Gervais said in response to the criticism.

Pedophilia: the mockery of horror as a tool to condemn it

Pedophilia was one of the hot topics that Gervais addressed on the night of Sunday, January 5. He jokingly talked about a subject that afflicts the film industry.

Directors like Roman Polanski, for example, have abused children. He was convicted of drug rape against a 13-year-old girl. However, actresses like Merryl Streep, who has become a champion of feminism, starring in the film about suffragettes, call him their mentor.

Since the 1980s, child actors like Corey Feldman have reported systematic abuse of children (boys) in Hollywood. They have even said that there are circles that are dedicated to it, but their pleas have not been heard. Feldman was one of the child actors who starred in the blockbuster The Lost Boys, where several cast members reported being sexually abused. The mother of co-star Corey Haim (now deceased) said there was abuse on several shoots. She claims her son was abused on the set of the film Lucas, featuring Charlie Sheen (from the series Two and a Half Men), an actor who is HIV-positive. Although she claims that another actor abused her son, close friends of Haim say that Sheen did participate in the abuse.

The most recent case is that of the actress and film director Asia Argento, one of the leaders of the #MeToo movement. Despite being one of the first whistleblowers for producer Harvey Weinstein, who is accused of sexually harassing dozens of actresses, Argento was accused of sexually abusing Jimmy Bennet when he was 17, and she was 37, in the state of California, where the legal age of consent is 18. On top of the alleged crime, the abused man says that Bennet bought his silence for 380,000 USD.

Argento did not deny that she paid the bribe but claimed that it was her partner’s idea, the late chef Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide, and therefore, conveniently, he cannot respond to the accusations.

An abortion advocate worked alongside an abortion doctor convicted of sexual harassment and malpractice

The most striking case of this inconsistency, which Gervais points out, is that of Michelle Williams. The actress used her award speech at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards to defend a woman’s “right to choose,” referring to legal abortion. The actress, who is pregnant, claims that without the possibility of being allowed to have an abortion, she would not have succeeded in her career.

What she didn’t say was that she worked with a doctor who lost his license because of sexual harassment and malpractice. Along with Hollywood star Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams starred in “Blue Valentine,” where she appears in an abortion clinic, and her doctor is Timothy Liveright, who, in real life, traveled from state to state in his private plane, performing a total of 50,000 abortions in real life.

Environmental hypocrisy: fighting climate change from private planes.

The use of private planes (and yachts in the case of Leonardo Di Caprio, who claims to be an advocate of nature but wastes fuel on pleasure trips), is one of the many criticisms of Hollywood stars. They claim to advocate for measures to combat climate change and environmental pollution caused by burning fossil fuels.

So much so that, according to Joaquin Phoenix, the protagonist of Joker, the dinner at the awards ceremony was vegetarian to demonstrate the supposed commitment to the environment.

However, he complained about his colleagues flying to the event in private planes.

They claim racism, but they glorify those who have murdered over 20 million Black people

The same goes for racism, which they say must be combated. This inconsistency was evident at the 2018 Academy Awards (the Oscars), where actors brought “heroes” of “social justice” to the stage. Among them was the director of Planned Parenthood, an organization that had used state subsidies to kill more than 20 million Black people before they were born.

So they claim to achieve “social justice” by demanding more representation on the big and small screen, but they glorify those who provide a “service” that exterminates ethnic minorities.

Hollywood tries to stay relevant in the YouTube era

Jeff Deist, president of the Mises Institute, expressed on social media that the goal of Hollywood activism is to remain relevant in light of the rise of alternative media:

Across the planet, children with GoPros and YouTube channels are more imaginative and interesting. Countless new channels are on the way. Nobody needs Hollywood anymore.

“It’s interesting to see the trending tweets ( boosted by Twitter ) about the Golden Globes. The same old boring Hollywood faces- sad, plastic, tired. Like the media, they are nervous and fearful as their influence and prestige wanes. So they celebrate themselves, but without joy.”

Today, in the era of communication, a Youtuber can become very relevant from the comfort of his or her home and thus reduce the monopoly of the big media and film studios.

Similarly, someone on Twitter can ensure that a news story gets a massive reach. Through such platforms, the use and abuse of the influence of Hollywood stars who advance political agendas that they do not even follow themselves are exposed.

Their hypocrisy is exposed by their own colleagues, who ask them to devote themselves to entertaining the public and not to lecture people. Well, they don’t do it by example. They preach but do not practice.

Therefore, now more than ever, personalities such as Ricky Gervais have a sense of humor, and they urge us to use satire, sarcasm, and mischief as a weapon in legitimate defense against the politically correct tyranny that dictates what can and cannot be said.