Maduro’s Socialist Party Backs Biden for U.S. Presidency

The Nicolás Maduro regime is not hiding its affinity for the Democratic candidate for the U.S. presidential elections. As if it were one of its allies, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) published an article on its website highlighting Joe Biden’s election promises for Venezuelan immigrants and shared the same on social media.

Citing an interview with NBC, Maduro’s party noted that Barack Obama’s former vice president would grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Venezuelan immigrants. It also highlighted that Biden describes President Donald Trump’s policy towards Venezuela as an “abject failure.”

A cordial meeting

An exchange of smiles and a handshake marked the beginning of a relationship between Biden and Maduro that, to date, can be described as cordial. It was on January 1, 2015, when the then Vice President of the United States met with the Venezuelan dictator at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia. The meeting took place during the inauguration of Dilma Rousseff, who was assuming her second term.

“With a hair like that, I could be president of the United States,” Biden would have told Maduro, according to an article by the Venezuelan regime’s Foreign Ministry. The same article, published on June 22, highlights the exchange of cordialities between the heir of Hugo Chávez and the Democratic leader. Today, the latter is in the race to reach the White House.

Relations between Caracas and Havana

Experts have warned that if Joe Biden wins the elections, there could be a review of the sanctions that Washington maintains today against the regimes in Caracas and Havana. The Trump administration’s sanctions have hit the Chavista regime hard, especially in the area of oil, which is mainly a source of financing and, therefore, of corruption.

Biden has rejected the Trump administration’s “failed approach of unilateral sanctions” against the Maduro regime. The Democratic candidate believes that the issue of Venezuela should be addressed with a “comprehensive multilateral policy approach.” These statements were made by Juan González, who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs in the Obama Administration.

In the same interview referred to by the PSUV, Joe Biden said he plans to reinstate the policy of thawing diplomatic relations with Cuba, initiated by Barack Obama. “I’m trying to reverse Trump’s failed policies that have caused harm to Cubans and their families.”

The misery of socialism

President Donald Trump has made it a priority to prevent socialism from coming to the United States. Unsurprisingly, the Republican leader has maintained a hard-line policy against the Maduro regime. Venezuela has been in countless official speeches and campaign events the example of how socialists can bring a prosperous country to misery.

“I’m serious. This is the most dangerous election we have ever had… It will be another Venezuela. I used to say that lightly. I now say it very strongly… This will be a large scale, very large scale, Venezuela if they (the Democrats) win,” Trump warned at a mid-August campaign event in Wisconsin.

In fact, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela has posted on Twitter messages that imply that to vote for Biden, is to vote for the “Defense of the homeland and life:”