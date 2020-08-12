Kamala Harris on Biden Harassing Women: “I Believe Them and Respect Their Courage”

The incongruities of politics are not exclusive to Latin America. Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden’s decision regarding his running mate for the U.S. presidency will undoubtedly raise obvious questions that are difficult to explain. Biden finally opted for Kamala Harris for the vice presidency, a tough internal rival who, in the primary campaign, attacked him for his “racist policies” and believed the accusations of him allegedly harassing women.

There were many episodes where Harris attacked Joe Biden more than even Donald Trump did. In a Democratic debate last June, the California senator criticized Biden on the issue of race and said that the way he had recently described his past working relationship with two segregationist legislators had been “hurtful.”

She believed the accusations of Biden harassing women

A few weeks before the debate, an accusation had surfaced against Barack Obama’s former vice president for allegedly sexually harassing women. Tara Reade, a woman who worked with Biden nearly 30 years ago, accused him of sexually abusing her in the halls of Congress.

Previously, several women had accused Biden of “groping.” The first to report the alleged sexual harassment was former Nevada Democratic legislator Lucy Flores. She was followed by Amy Lappos, Caitlyn Caruso, and D.J. Hill. They all agreed that they had been victims of inappropriate touching by the former vice president.

The reaction of Kamala Harris, now her running mate, was one of categorical support for these women: “I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.”

She suggested that Biden should drop out

Another episode during the race for the Democratic nomination was when Kamala Harris suggested that Joe Biden needed a change of attitude when she suggested an executive order deemed unconstitutional. “Instead of saying no, we can’t, let’s say we can.”

Throwback to when @KamalaHarris suggested @JoeBiden needed an attitude change when she floated an unconstitutional executive order. "Instead of saying no we can't, let's say yes we can." pic.twitter.com/fzgtdbQ2np — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 11, 2020

Amid the controversy over allegations of sexual harassment, Harris went so far as to suggest that Biden should step aside and not continue in the race for the presidency. “He’s going to have to make that decision for himself. I wouldn’t tell him what to do,” she said in response to the question of whether Biden should remain in the race.