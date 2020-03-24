AOC’s Screed Against Billionaires Turns the Definition of Theft on Its Head

By Kody Jensen

Well you didn’t make those widgets, did you? Because you employed thousands of people and paid them less than a living wage to make those widgets for you. You didn’t make those widgets, you sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern-day slave wages. And in some cases, (…) real modern-day slavery, depending on where you are in terms of food production. You made that money off the backs of undocumented people, (…) black and brown people being paid under a living wage, (…) single mothers and all these people who are literally dying because they can’t afford to live. And so, no one ever makes a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars. – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

OK, let’s just dive right into this. To set the stage, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was answering the sort of question I would have asked if given the chance.

“I’m Joe Billionaire,” moderator Ta-Nehisi Coates said to the freshman Congresswoman. “I made widgets. I sold those widgets. I made billions of dollars selling those widgets, making those widgets; therefore, those billions are mine. Why am I the enemy of health care?”

AOC’s response was rambling, but I think she deserves credit for giving a bold response to a reasonable question. Alas, I think most of what she said is wrong.

“Thousands of People Were Paid Modern-Day Slave Wages”

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, is the world’s richest man. He has also been accused by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez of paying “starvation wages.” So let’s use him as the poster child of evil businessmen.

According to Payscale.com the average salary at Amazon is $16.02/hr. That’s more than twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. It even exceeds the $15/hr minimum wage recently passed by the House of Representatives.

The social reformers have a rhetorical advantage here, in that they can always be utopian. When asked how much anyone should be paid, they can always answer “more!”

And they’ve been at it for a long time.

In his 1904 book The Principles of Economics, economist Frank Fetter answers these same arguments:

The wage system is a favorite object of attack for radical social reformers. It has many unlovely features and there are many individual cases of hardship. It may well be asked, What method shall be pursued to reform it? Its retention, however, is not inconsistent with very great changes in the present political and economic arrangements. The impersonal economic forces are working for improvement.

The average wage in 1904 was $0.22/hr. Adjusted for inflation that’s $6.38/hr. Consider further that nearly half the world today lives on less than $5.50 a day. This seems much closer to “starvation wages” and is much more representative of the historical condition of mankind. Our present relative prosperity is an anomaly, and we ought not destroy what we’ve got trying to immanentize the eschaton.

These are not “starvation wages,” and as the graph below shows, Amazon is not an exception.

How do some of the United States’ other richest people stack up?