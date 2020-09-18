Report: Pro-China Group Funds Black Lives Matter Co-Founder

The United States has been in the throes of “anti-racism” protests since the event that ended with George Floyd’s death. Every kind of citizen demonstration is an inviolable right that must be respected, as long as the freedom of others is respected. But what must be condemned is the violence that these can and have generated in the United States. And one group, in particular, is in the spotlight: the Black Lives Matter movement.

This movement, which in theory advocates and defends the rights of black people, has strong links with progressive ideas of the left. Moreover, prominent members of its organization have declared themselves to be Marxists. Black Lives Matter, like it or not, has had an impressive impact. It is no coincidence that the major sports events such as soccer, baseball, and basketball are promoting it.

A FEE titled, Is Black Lives Matter Marxist? No, and yes, explains how the movement has Marxist ideals and values, in short, leftwing and communist, anti-western and anti-capitalist, but its communication has been so bold that it has managed to penetrate strongly into American society and now people who are not pro-marxism not only support but even donate money to the cause. Something very serious.

Their influence is notorious, and the question is: how do they do it? Well, in addition to the enormous publicity and social outreach, the reality is that their funding also comes from America’s most powerful enemies, including China.

The Chinese Progressive Association’s funding of the BLM and its links with the CCP

The first and most relevant point is the method of financing. Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, a self-proclaimed Marxist, has an organization called Black Futures Lab.

Black Futures describes itself as an organization that fights to make the problems of the black community in the U.S. heard and seeks the most efficient solutions.

The “team” section on the Black Futures Lab website shows Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, as a key member. She is an adherent of socialist ideas and linked to Nicolás Maduro.

The “donate” option directs the user to a page to contribute different amounts to the organization. On that page, the Chinese Progressive Association (CPA) literally appears as the fiscal sponsor of the Black Futures Lab project.

This association, a supporter of the People’s Republic of China, was founded in San Francisco in 1972 and is now very active in Boston. Mike González, a senior member of the Heritage Foundation, reported for The Daily Signal that a 2009 Stanford University document tracing the beginnings of the Chinese Progressive Association to the present states that “The CPA began as a Leftist, pro-People’s Republic of China organization, promoting awareness of mainland China’s revolutionary thought and workers’ rights, and dedicated to self-determination, community control, and ‘serving the people.'”

According to the article, the CPA has been an ally of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) within the U.S., as the CPA has worked with various pro-China groups to promote and explain the country’s revolutionary ideas, identified in the inspiration of foreign members who saw in the group an alternative proposal to Western capitalism.

Linking the CPA to the CCP is very simple as González says in his publication, in 2017, the Boston arm of this group “teamed up with China’s Consulate General in New York to offer Chinese nationals the opportunity to renew their passports, getting praise from China’s official mouthpiece, China Daily.” Further, the CPA has participated in raising the PRC flag and has even sponsored such events. Its co-founder, Lydia Lowe, spoke at the event, spouting phrases such as “McCarthyism is behind us.”

Another proof of the CPA’s links with the CCP and BLM? The CPA received praise from China Daily for participating in the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in San Francisco. In fact, the Chinese state-run media has consistently praised the CPA.

Last year, Lowe co-authored an essay for the communist site LeftRoots, where she expressed her desire for Asians to play a leading role in creating a “revolutionary strategy” that would fundamentally change (capitalist) society.

Pro-CCP group has links with Black Lives Matter

In short, a historic pro-China group, which supports the CCP and its regime, is fiscally supporting a project of the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement. The relationship between the CPA, the Chinese regime, and Alicia Garza is close, and the Black Futures Lab shows it.

This is dangerous for the U.S. because it means that two groups that aim to promote Marxist ideals to “defeat capitalism” are working hand in hand. Moreover, they have the support of China, since CPA has been linked to the Chinese regime since its foundation and has functioned as one arm.

No one should have the slightest doubt that China, at present, is the greatest enemy of the United States in both the commercial-economic and political spheres. And so it should come as no surprise that groups like the BLM – clearly against traditional American values – are joining forces with China to cause internal destabilization or advance their agendas.

Remember that the Black Lives Matter, in 2020, has organized some 570 violent protests. The U.S. has seen itself in a crusade of people who do not respect private property and use vandalism with the excuse of “the end justifies the means” to promote their idea of “change in society.” And a pro-China supports and finances it fiscally.