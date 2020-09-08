Black Lives Matter Organized 570 Violent Protests This Year

Much has been said about “institutional racism” and “police violence” in the U.S. There is another side of the coin that has also been pointed out, but to a much lesser extent: violence in demonstrations.

While many people in the United States have exercised their right to demonstrate peacefully in what they consider “racist crimes” over the death of George Floyd and the savage shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, there are also radical groups or movements that have taken advantage of this discontent to loot, destroy, and ruin lives.

A pattern can be seen throughout the protests in the United States: mostly peaceful protests during the day (with certain exceptions), and extremely violent ones at night. Images of businesses razed to the ground, broken glass, destroyed bus stops, burnt-out cars, and cities that have been razed to the ground by nights of violence have been recurrent.

The police, with the help of the military in some cities, have confronted groups that have adopted looting and vandalism as their primary methods. As a result, several cities, such as Kenosha in Wisconsin, have been destroyed after demonstrations by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

While protesting is an inviolable right in free countries, the validity of the undercurrent of these protests has been discussed since they carry with them very marked and perfectly tenable political-ideological reasons. And this is documented by a study of the Princeton University group.

What does the Princeton University Group study reveal?

If you read the detailed report presented by Princeton University, with data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), you will notice the intention to present the demonstrations of Black Lives Matter or radical groups like Antifa as “overwhelmingly peaceful, claiming that, in fact, more than 93% of the protests have been non-violent and that the places where “riots” occurred – vandalism and other crimes – have been in less than 10% of the places where the complaints were filed.

The report denounces the bad political climate, and that polarization and extremism have taken over the streets of the U.S. They claim that this climate has worsened due to “defamatory accusations” such as that Antifa is a terrorist organization. Needless to say, they criticize Trump, of course. But not the radical far-left movement that has carried out several acts of violence in the U.S.

The report ignores several issues, including the fact that 7% of these demonstrations were not only “riots” but also looting, destruction, and attacks on private property, that have ruined thousands of lives.

It has been noted that many of these demonstrations have also involved physical or verbal attacks against people who are not in tune with their demands or political positions. For example, after the Republican National Convention, following Trump’s speech, we saw how Senator Rand Paul had to leave with police protection when he was intimidated by a mob on the streets of Washington.

This has not happened exclusively to Paul. Mobbing of American citizens is systematic. BLM protestors have forced people to raise their fists in support of their movement. If they don’t, they are insulted and accused of being part of the systemic racism that they say is prevalent in the U.S. There are also videos where Black people, marching against racism, intimidate white people to get down on their knees and apologize for “racial injustices or crimes that their ancestors committed.”

The report should not limit itself to evaluating whether the disturbances are proxies for violence. The insults and discrimination playing out across the United States should not be overlooked when analyzing whether Antifa and BLM demonstrations are peaceful or violent.

For example, there was a depiction of slitting the throat of a Trump effigy. Perhaps this does not fit within the limits of the riot. It is not looting, it is not an attack on private property, but it is a completely violent form of communication that, whether you like it or not, incites extremism.

Increase in violent protests and the use of force

The report criticizes the fact that the police or government forces have intervened in 9% of the demonstrations where BLM was present, a number close to one protest in ten. This is in reference to the fact that they have only intervened in 3% of all the other demonstrations.

The criticism is contradictory in many ways: the same research details that the BLM has been involved in more than 80% of the demonstrations across the country, so it is logical that police interventions are in BLM protests if they are present in eight out of ten. It is not that the police act against a group; they act against violence.

The same report details that the protests have increased exponentially compared to 2019. Between May 24 and August 22 of this year alone, 10,600 demonstrations took place. In July alone, ACLED registered almost 2,000 protests, 42% more than the 1,400 protests of July 2019. In response to this, the research criticizes the fact that the implementation of the force has increased compared to July 2019. Law enforcement exercised control over 170 demonstrations and increased the percentage by 9% compared to 3% and 30 protests last year.

Putting the number in this way, without any context, suggests that the police or law enforcement agencies tend to act in a more “oppressive” manner, but it does not analyze that, just as demonstrations increased, so did riots, looting, and attacks on private property. Demonstrators have burned statues and destroyed public property. The fact that the forces of order control or intervene more is not based on a rise in repression, but the need to combat the growing violence.

It is revealing that media coverage, which in many cases – if not most – has been in favor of the protests at the expense of Trump’s uncomfortable positions, is also being questioned, as research indicates that the press has been sensationalist and that, even though the protests are “peaceful,” more than 40% of citizens in one survey feel that BLM members incite violence. The report also excuses the burning of monuments and statues and justifies that, in many of the demonstrations, these are “the signs of violence” in an attempt to minimize the fact of destroying tributes to historical figures, including icons who contributed to the fight against slavery.

So, although the report has attempted to impose a narrative with an obvious ideological bias, the very data it provides leads to the conclusion that, in fact, the demonstrations that have had the direct interference of BLM have been more violent. The data indicate 570 protests with riots in nearly 220 locations around the U.S., vandalism has increased – especially at night – law enforcement has had to intervene more, and many Americans believe that BLM members are inciting violence. The evidence is at hand.