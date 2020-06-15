Offended Generation Will End Up in Mass Executions

White men chained like enslaved people walking around the streets of England, members of Congress on their knees in the U.S. Capitol, streaming platforms removing classics (Gone with the Wind, 1938) to avoid trouble with the thought police. The world is heading for the mayhem that threatens to completely curtail freedoms.

Needless to say, racism is complete nonsense, and I wish to extend that concept not only to racism by skin color but to the discrimination towards ideas, sexual preferences, and any kind of discrimination against human freedoms. However, the thought police have become increasingly authoritarian, and under the guise of protecting minorities and fighting discrimination, they have triggered a wave of social authoritarianism that seeks to impose a single line of thinking and political correctness as a way of life. Today, their threat is the penalty of social exclusion, booing, insults; tomorrow, this can escalate to arrests, beatings, torture, lynchings, mass executions.

The left has now left behind the banners of communism and socialism. Its new focus is progressivism, and accordingly, in recent days, it has forced white men and women to kneel and apologize for the slavery that occurred centuries ago. They have defenestrated the statue of Abraham Lincoln, yes, the man who led the cause of abolition of slavery, and also that of Winston Churchill, one of the leaders against the crusade of Adolf Hitler (one of the greatest racists and murderers in history) just because they don’t conform to the stereotype and ideals of today’s progressivism. Now, the left is seeking to rewrite history, blame others for the crimes of the past, and to exercise absolute dominance over the past, present, and future. Anything that goes against the crusade of progressivism and egalitarianism must be abolished.

A few days ago, a New York Times columnist had the audacity to criticize J.R.R. Tolkien, the author of The Lord of the Rings, and perhaps the greatest epic fantasy writer in history, who built a unique world where different races – not humans – fight for power, but beyond power, for survival. This man, who spent decades imagining and writing this fantasy world, is under attack today because, according to these people, the films which are based on his books do not have enough women in lead roles.

It doesn’t stop here because even the people who now seek to self-censor are preaching and promoting stupidity. Marta Kauffman, one of the creators of Friends, one of the most successful and popular sitcoms of all time, recently declared publicly that she regretted that the series did not have “more racial diversity.” But why? Did Will Smith’s rapping sitcom about a successful black family need more White people to be better? Why should all film and TV productions now have a gay, a transgender, a Black person, an oriental, a White person, and an equal cast of men and women? How far are we going to get from continuing this path of progressive stupidity? What is next? Will they force equal racial representation in professional sports? Will they promote this in the NBA, where over 70% of the players are Black (which is absolutely fair because they are obviously better)?

The move towards “diversity” is an attempt to strike at the very heart of the meritocracy of our societies. It only encourages mediocrity and cancels out the fundamental pillar of human evolution – competitiveness. Positive discrimination is just as bad as, or even more harmful than negative discrimination. People are beginning to feel insecure about their abilities and just to fill diversity quotas, they are starting to take on roles for which they are unprepared. This is the gateway to the perpetuation of misery.

In these dark times, victimhood has become the fundamental character of the expansion of the thought police and the state. Today, the majority of people do not want to progress, improve, work good jobs, or succeed. They want to be victims. They want to be part of the generation of the offended and ask the great state to help them. And there is no worse evil than telling a man that he cannot manage his life on his own. All that lies behind progressivism is the promotion of statism, social assistance, in short, socialism. Even millionaire celebrities like Ricky Martin, who live in the United States, one of the countries most open to accepting homosexuality, today, want to pose as victims because it is fashionable. He has his life together and is legally married to his partner. But he says he fears for his safety because of his sexual preferences. If Ricky Martin, a famous millionaire living in the United States, fears for his safety because he is gay, what about the poor gay men in Arab countries?

Today, those who state the obvious have become enemies of humanity. J.K. Rowling, the writer of the Harry Potter saga, was insulted, harassed, attacked in newspapers that once defended her, and asked to give up her pen, simply for saying that only women could menstruate – which for today’s thought police is an attack on transgender people.

Please, let us not belittle these dark hours of humanity. This is not a joke. Behind all this victimization, all this political correctness, all this supposed defense of diversity, there is enormous hate speech and an agenda that aims to destroy human freedoms in the name of progressivism. Today they are threatening us with booing, social lynching. Tomorrow, when they are inside the institutions of power, this will escalate. Then, the offended will start the mass executions.