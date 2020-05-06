Bill Gates’ Strange Relationship with China and the Coronavirus

Spanish – Bill Gates seems to be playing God, a very difficult job for a human being, and at the same time, a very dangerous game. Unlike the coding simulations, where he can manage the world, Gates’ experiments can affect, for better, but also for worse, millions of human beings. The multimillionaire businessman and philanthropist seems to see humanity as his personal programming project where he determines and configures behavioral patterns through a code, along with the management of diseases and immunities.

Today, when the coronavirus is ravaging the entire planet, when the World Health Organization’s (WHO) brazen cover-up of the crimes of the Communist Party of China allowed the virus to spread around the world and, above all, when the government of his country (the United States) announced that it would cut off the funds of that organization, Gates not only came to WHO’s defense but also its rescue, increasing his foundation’s annual donation to the WHO to 250 million USD. Recently, he also asked the world to stop talking about China “It is not the time to talk about China. China did a lot of things right at the beginning”. He also emphasized that talking about China was a “distraction” and that accusing and charging them was “wrong.”

Bill Gates’ relationship with China has long been suspicious, to say the least. The two parts were already in notoriously flirtatious in 2006 when the official state newspaper of the Communist Party of China, People’s Daily, named the businessman as one of the most influential foreigners in China, along with names such as Karl Marx, Nikita Khrushchev, and others.

Bill Gates, China, and nuclear plants

In 2009, Gates reportedly made his first official trip to China to work on traveling-wave reactors. On that trip, he went to the Atomic Energy Institute and the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) to learn about China’s progress in this type of technology. From then on, he began a journey to build nuclear plants in the Asian giant dominated by the Communist Party.

In 2010, Gates visited the Asian giant again, this time traveling with fellow billionaire Warren Buffet. The three-and-a-half-day trip reportedly served to address “philanthropic” issues. It is well known that the Bill Gates Foundation, created in 1994, later renamed the “Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,” is a charitable organization that has supported vaccination and polio eradication campaigns in underdeveloped countries.

By 2012, Gates had founded Terrapower, a company that began collaborating with Chinese scientists to build fourth-generation (4G) reactors. Since then, Gates has started negotiations with the totalitarian government of China to build a nuclear reactor in that country. “Research into the 4G reactor over the next five years could top a billion dollars,” Gates said at that time.

“The idea is to be very low cost, very safe and generate very little waste”, Gates said during a talk at China’s Ministry of Science and Technology. He also confirmed the tie-up with Terrapower.

He said talks between Terrapower and China’s National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) were still at an “early stage.” The company had also talked to other nuclear power, including India and Russia, about its 4G research.

Terrapower has been working for years on a design for what we call a traveling wave reactor. This uses depleted uranium as an energy source and is believed to produce less nuclear waste than other designs.

Since then, Gates has notoriously and repeatedly complimented different members of the Communist Party of China. He has also criticized his own country’s economic system.

His blog entry from 2013 praises Xi Jinping: “This last weekend, I attended the Bo’ao Forum for Asia on Hainan Island in China. Bo’ao is a kind of Davos for Asia, an annual conference attracting government and business leaders. I had attended once before, in 2007, but was particularly happy to be going this year because China’s new president, Xi Jinping, would be attending.”

Further, he also praised the first lady: “But the highlight of Sunday was my meeting with China’s First Lady, Madame Peng Liyuan. It was kind of her to make some time for me and terrific to catch up with her. Madame Peng is an old friend to the foundation, as we’ve worked with her for a number of years on HIV/AIDS prevention and on TB and tobacco. She is Goodwill Ambassador for HIV and TB for the WHO, and an Ambassador for Tobacco Control for China’s Ministry of Health.”

In the year 2015, Xi Jinping visited Seattle, home of the entrepreneur, to seal the nuclear deal; everything seemed to be on track.

Gates Foundation connections to vaccination programs

Here on, it is important to start noticing how Gates’ two-fold approach to China is working. The first is on nuclear energy, and the second is on his personal agenda for global health, and the influences he has been exerting on the WHO. In that regard, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s website has the following description of its agency in China:

China has achieved remarkable success in addressing health inequity and poverty over the past decades. Its domestic reforms, increasing global engagement, and emerging capacity for innovation, only serve to reinforce China’s potential as a catalyst for development worldwide.

In 2014 India’s leading newspaper, The Economic Times, published a comprehensive report on the conflict of interest between a couple of pharmaceutical companies and the Gates Foundation titled Controversial vaccine studies: Why is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation under fire from critics in India? The report notes that the foundation funded two entities that played a key role in an immunization program in India.

In 2009, several schools for tribal children in Khammam district, Telangana became sites for observation studies for a cervical cancer vaccine that was administered to thousands of girls between ages nine and 15. Several months later, many girls started falling ill. And by 2010, five of them died. Two more deaths were reported from Vadodara, Gujarat, where about 14,000 girls were also vaccinated with another brand of the HPV vaccine, Cervarix, manufactured by GSK.

A research committee found that in many cases, guardians of the shelter gave consent to carry out these studies, which was a flagrant violation of the rules. In many other cases, parents’ thumbprint impressions were used as consent. But these parents were illiterate. They didn’t know what they were signing, and neither did the girls.

All this triggered a series of protests in India. “It is unethical when people championing the cause of vaccines are the same ones who are also investing in vaccine development,” said Rukmini Rao, one of the activists who filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court in connection with the HPV vaccine studies.

In an opinion piece published in the Deccan Herald, titled New vaccines: Gates Foundation’s philanthropy or business? Dr. Gopal Dabade of the All India Drug Action Network said that GAVI (the Gates Foundation has invested at least 2.5 billion USD in the GAVI Alliance, which works to improve access to vaccines in underdeveloped countries) had committed a grant of 165 million USD for the phase-in of Pentavalent in India and is providing a subsidy of 145 INR per injection for five years, after which the government will have to pay the full cost of the vaccines.

In 2015, Gates gave a TED talk: The next outbreak? We are not ready. He describes the need to implement a large system of protection against a future epidemic- one which is very similar to the current coronavirus.

That same year, in 2015, Dr. Linsey McGoey, a professor at the University of Essex, published the book No Such Thing as a Free Gift: The Gates Foundation and the Price of Philanthropy, which was reviewed in the following The Guardian article, which, among other things, notes that the foundation is a public relations program and that philanthropists use donations as a “self-tax” that exempts them from paying other taxes.

Gates’ relationship with Xi Jinping and the WHO

As early as 2017, Bill Gates gave an interview to the state newspaper of the Communist Party of China in which he said he was “impressed” with how hard Xi Jinping works:

“Our foundation is putting together a modern medicine drug development center in Beijing, which is totally state of the art. We are going to do some fantastic new drugs. And China already has lots of interesting drugs, particularly for things like malaria. But here we are going to discover new state of the art drugs. And I am impressed with how hard President Xi works.”

In the same year, in a lecture at Peking University, the entrepreneur spoke about the skepticism of many countries regarding the “benefits of globalization.” Gates said that China was the best place for ambitious young people. This opens up a big question: is China, a totalitarian country dominated by a communist tyranny, a better place for young people to thrive than Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, or the United States itself?

In 2017, elections were held to elect the new Director-General of the WHO, which had been heavily criticized for funding by private actors, which could compromise its interests, as in the case of the Gates Foundation. There were three candidates: Sania Nishtar, a cardiologist from Pakistan, David Nabarro, a doctor and former special envoy of the United Nations for Ebola; and finally, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who was Minister of Health and Foreign Affairs of the Marxist tyranny of Ethiopia.

A 2017 article in Politico, published before the election of the new director of the WHO, indicates that a French diplomat suggested that Gates supported Tedros and that Gates had also financed health programs in Ethiopia when Tedros was the Health Minister. This raises some suspicions since Tedros was accused of covering up cholera outbreaks in his country during his time as Health Minister. Ultimately, despite all this, the preferred candidate of Gates, the African Union, and also China, was the winner of the race.

China-United States Trade War

Gates had been negotiating with China for years over agreements to set up a nuclear plant in their country, a relationship that had been garnished with flattery for a long time. Permission to begin these negotiations was granted during the period of the Obama administration.

With Trump’s arrival at the White House, the dynamics of negotiations with China changed. A trade war began, partly because Trump accused China of spying on and stealing U.S. technological intellectual property and profiting from it illegally. All this began with a diplomatic exchange that ended in a bilateral tariff dispute, where imports and exports between the two countries began to be hampered, which in turn, hurt Gates’ negotiations to set up his nuclear plant in enemy territory.

Gates’ answer: public relations. Bill, who had been accused of monopoly in his country in the past and was attacked viciously by the media, understood that public relations were a must for any billionaire. This led to the creation of the Bill Gates Foundation, which he would later lead with his wife to “help the world” and, of course, to clean up his image. Then, the philanthropist was in a three-part Netflix documentary about “his personal life.” While one expects to see anecdotes from his daily life, he is constantly showing how the Gates Foundation has fought against deadly diseases in Africa and elsewhere, and even managed to provide cleaner energy. In the last episode, he talks directly about his business in China, how Trump’s trade war hindered everything, and how frustrated he was by this.

The global health crisis

Gates’ business and affinities with the Communist Party of China have several layers: they have been partners in the energy field, but they have also taken the same path in the health sphere.

In late 2019, Chinese doctor Li Wenliang tried to alert the world to the outbreak of a deadly new virus, after which he was caught by the authorities, silenced, and died a few days later. The Communist Party of China played down the disease and used the WHO to spread its lies. In January 2020, the WHO Twitter account- recall that the organization is led by Tedros Adhanon, the candidate supported by Gates and China- announced that the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was not transmitted from human-to-human. Countries across the world were automatically less cautious and allowed air and sea traffic of Chinese citizens to Western countries.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

Over the weeks, investigations revealed that China, as well as the WHO, mishandled the health crisis, and withheld valuable life-saving information. Taiwan was one of the nations that best managed the health crisis. WHO’s silencing of Taiwan, as per orders by China, was also exposed. The Trump administration responded by suspending WHO funds indefinitely for covering up the lies of the Communist Party of China. Days later, Bill Gates came out in favor of the WHO, even though, its incompetence, or even collaboration with the Asian giant, caused the world tragedy:

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

Gates not only responded to Trump’s decision on Twitter but, hours later, he announced that his foundation would increase resources for the WHO, almost a direct challenge to President Trump.

Since then, reports have appeared about China’s attempts to silence criticism of the management of the coronavirus, the persecution of its citizens, and even diplomatic conflicts with third-party countries, such as Australia, which was warned to continue investigating the origins of the virus and boycott trade. Even now, with the whole crisis already advanced, hundreds of thousands of deaths, millions of jobs lost, the economies of the West paralyzed, high officials of the WHO itself, such as Dr. Gauden Galea, have asked China to let them investigate the origins of the virus, a motion that has been rejected by the Communist Party.

“China did a lot of things right at the beginning, like any country where a virus first shows up,” he said. “They can look back and say where they missed some things. You know, some countries did respond very quickly and get their testing in place, and they avoided the incredible economic pain. It’s sad that even the U.S. that you would have expected to do this well did it particularly poorly. But it’s not time to talk about that.”

I would ask Bill Gates: Did China do well at first? Did it do well when it silenced and disappeared doctors, who were warning of the coronavirus? Did it do well when it told the WHO that the virus was not contagious among humans, and therefore not dangerous? Did it do well when it allowed its citizens to travel around the world to spread the virus? What part did China do so well and the United States so badly? I don’t quite understand.

We must also mention that the president of China himself and the Communist Party wrote a letter thanking Bill Gates for his “generous support” to fight the virus, which was published by the official media of the Asian giant.

And to close on a high note, Gates tweeted a couple of days ago, that there was simply no other way, but to build up immunity against the coronavirus, obviously through a vaccine designed by his foundation:

Humankind has never had a more urgent task than creating broad immunity for coronavirus. It’s going to require a global cooperative effort like the world has never seen. But I know we’ll get it done. There’s simply no alternative. https://t.co/lDRkgqJ39k — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 30, 2020

Bill Gates, misunderstood genius, or irresponsible billionaire?

If there is one thing we cannot deny about Gates, it is that he is a genius, a guy who created his own fortune through sweat, toil, and tears, with a super-endowed intellect, nothing he has is a gift. With his fortune, he could even cover the annual public expenditure of countries like Uruguay or Costa Rica without charging taxes. In fact, his fortune of 110 billion USD equals that of these two nations combined. However, looking at his actions over the past few years, there are many questions to ask the businessman and philanthropist.

First, it would be wise to ask why he favors a communist and totalitarian government over the liberal government of his country. Does Gates think that if he had been born in China, he could have created Microsoft in the 1970s and been the billionaire he is today? Doesn’t Gates know that in the year he founded his big company, Mao Zedong was still ruling China, and people were starving by the millions because of communism? If Bill Gates had been born in China, he would most likely be a government bureaucrat with a monthly salary today. He would not be a billionaire, his inventions would not have flourished, and if they had, they would have been the property of the state. So why is he defending China and its system over his country today? Why the emphasis on highlighting the Asian nation as the “best country for young people” where they are not even free to use Facebook?

At this point, it is still risky to make conjectures about the creation of the coronavirus. It would not be fair at all to argue that this could be Gates’ creation, it would not be fair, and it has no basis either. But one thing is certain and verifiable: the Communist Party of China was responsible for the spread of the virus, along with the WHO, and today, the philanthropist has decided to support them and thus promote his vaccination campaigns.

Bill Gates seems to be playing God with the human race, with his immunization and disease eradication projects that have collided with the economic interests of his allies, and the initiatives to create nuclear plants in enemy territory. Everything seems to be going too far, to the point that Gates supports totalitarian governments and finances projects with the enemies of the West to carry them out.

There is no doubt that Bill Gates is a brilliant guy. But he seems to have crossed the thin line between misunderstood genius and irresponsible billionaire.