Venezuelan Conservative Leader: Trump Has Helped Venezuela More Than Any American President

By Milagros Boyer:

Spanish – On Wednesday, the leader of the Vente Venezuela party, María Corina Machado, spoke about the strategies deployed by the U.S. government to besiege the Nicolás Maduro regime and acknowledged President Donald Trump’s commitment “to push this tyranny to the edge.”

In an interview for Univision, Machado pointed out that the Trump administration’s line has been clear on the issue of Venezuela and has focused on complying with the commitment of “pushing the regime to the brink until it has no other option but to leave power.”

Maria Machado used a keyword in her speech when she was interviewed by journalist Patricia Janiot. Her answer to the question of which U.S. president has been the most beneficial to Venezuela was based on facts.

“No other administration, a United States government, has done as much to confront this regime and demonstrate its criminal nature as the current one,” said the opposition leader.

While pointing out that the crisis in Venezuela is a bipartisan issue since there is a security problem, the coordinator of the Vente Venezuela party did not hesitate to point out that the Trump administration has made Venezuela a priority.

Trump and his siege on the regime in Venezuela

Since Donald Trump became president in 2017, the struggle against the regime has intensified. The issuance of a great number of sanctions against Chavismo’s leaders has escalated to the point of practically suffocating the Venezuelan dictatorship.

For example, the previous administration, under which Joe Biden was Vice President, issued sanctions against Tareck El Aissami, one of the most influential faces of Chavismo, who has been closely linked to drug trafficking.

On the other hand, the Trump administration’s sanctions included the annulment of his visa, the confiscation of his property, and also the prohibition of financial transactions- something much more astute than his predecessor, Barack Obama, who issued his last sanction in 2015.

Trump’s willingness to support the Venezuelan opposition has been widely noted. However, this support has not been as reciprocal now with the upcoming U.S. elections, as it has been reported recently, due to interim President Juan Guaidó’s lukewarm remarks on this issue.

Milagros Boyer is a Venezuelan journalist based in Argentina. Graduated in Social Communication and Master in Literature with experience in politics coverage, as well as Latin American economics.