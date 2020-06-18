Gramsci, Joker, and Protests in United States

Spanish – By Julio Zapata

The violent protests taking place in the United States right now have been silently incubating for decades. They are the result of a project conceived by Antonio Gramsci, one of the founders of the Italian Communist Party.

After a profound analysis, that took him may years, Antonio Gramsci (1891-1937) detected that Marx’s economistic ideas regarding class struggle and abolition of private property were practically impossible to implement in societies impregnated with Western values, such as faith in God, a transcendent conception of man, love for the family, commitment to the homeland, and the right to own property.

In his writings, Notebooks from Jail, Gramsci proposed a long-term project to subvert Western values, through the conquest of universities, the media, and culture and promote new “values,” based on atheism and materialism, from these platforms.

Gramsci conceived the idea of “training” the people with socialist ideas before undertaking a Marxist revolution. In other words, making everyone think and act as if they are members of a communist state while still living in a capitalist society. Thus, when communism arrives, the potential resistances would already be neutralized beforehand and everyone would gladly accept the new system. His stated goal was to conquer the “world of ideas” so that they become “the ideas of the world.”

After Gramsci’s death, the Communist International translated his writings into various languages and fueled their massive propagation. Furthermore, Marxist movements adopted his proposal to conquest educational institutions, the media, and culture, as indeed has happened in most Western countries, not even excepting the United States.

The British historian Niall Ferguson said, “the left has been very successful with its own imperialism” because it “has colonized universities, schools, and departments of education.” The right-wing movements, on the other hand, have not cared at all about the cultural battle, added Ferguson. Today more than 60% of the teachers in the United States are leftists, while teachers from the right represent only 10% faculty.

Due to the success of this long-term cultural project, Marxism has undermined the Democratic Party, something which can be easily verified by noticing the influence of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others. Socialism has also undermined major media outlets, including television networks.

Moreover, cultural Marxism has been very successful is in Hollywood. Most Hollywood films are overtly against the system, and they openly promote relativism, hedonism, materialism, gender ideology, and, in many cases, promote crime and vandalism.

The movie Joker, for example, won more than fifteen international awards: best performance, best soundtrack, and best screenplay, among others. And indeed, from an artistic point of view, it is a very good film, but from the perspective of the message, it is terribly harmful. In fact, the film ends with violent protests and lootings very similar to what is currently happening in the United States.

The same could be said of many other movies and series, in which violence is promoted and the border between good and evil is blurred.

The “cultural Marxism” devised by Gramsci is not the primary cause of the protests, but it definitely creates a favorable environment for radical leftist groups, such as Antifa, where they can flourish, expand, and act with impunity.

Julio Zapata is an American writer.