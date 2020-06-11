Machado’s Venezuela Proposal: International Coalition Against Maduro

Spanish – The national coordinator of the Vente Venezuela party, María Corina Machado, published Venezuela: the unavoidable challenge for the West, a path that details the situation that impacts the most fundamental interests of the democracies of the Americas. She explains why an international coalition should be formed to deploy a Peace and Stabilization Operation in Venezuela.

In her document, the opponent of the Chavista regime explains that Venezuela is a failed state. “The tragedy is in sight and does not demand naivety or indifference: the total absence of the rule of law, incremental loss of control over the territory, and the impossibility of guaranteeing a minimum of human security in any of its multiple dimensions.”

Therefore, she insists that “the West cannot allow a failed and criminal state, occupied by undemocratic powers and terrorist groups from outside the region, in the heart of the continent.”

The financial and criminal intention to occupy Venezuela acquires a critical geopolitical dimension when one understands the degree of participation of the Russian, Chinese, and Iranian regimes in the Venezuelan dynamic and their evident desire to expand their influence and actions in the hemisphere to destabilize Western democracies. The now-explicit Iranian presence in Venezuela demonstrates the radicalization of the cartel alliances that tyrannize the country and their decision to clinch power.

Machado states that the emerging phenomenon of the pandemic has caused enormous internal demands on the allies, so “a peace and stabilization operation in Venezuela undoubtedly represents the greatest challenge for the West, with its associated risks and costs.”

In her proposal, explaining her current vision of Venezuela, she reiterates that it is necessary to implement new actions, which she summarized in four steps: first, she speaks of the urgent total blockade of financial and material flows from Venezuela to Cuba and the interruption of the interference in telecommunications between both regimes.

Second, to accelerate the expansion of the capabilities and scope of the multinational counter-narcotics operation deployed in the Caribbean to include the naval and air blockade of all looting and collaboration activities of the Venezuelan regime with extra-continental and anti-democratic powers.

In the third step, she proposes combating the regime’s system of censorship and propaganda through high-tech media.

And the fourth step, she recommends leading a coalition for the formation of a multifaceted peace operation for the recovery and democratic transition in Venezuela.

Nevertheless, Machado makes it clear that she does not consider a military uprising as an alternative since she says that “the Venezuelan Armed Forces are an institution in the process of dissolution with a precarious operational readiness, which is infiltrated by Cubans and Russians.”

The Venezuelan leader asserted that everything has been tried to defeat the regime in 21 years of struggle. “And the results force us to discard mechanisms that have only served to bolster them to power.”

In her document, she breaks down the different options that have been attempted over time: elections, dialogues, military insurrection, and popular insurrection. So the only alternative to definitively evict the criminal conglomerate that is developing an unconventional and totally asymmetric conflict against the Venezuelans is “the formation of an international coalition that will deploy a Peace and Stabilization Operation in Venezuela (OPE).”

A Peace and Stabilisation Operation (PSO) entails the challenge of controlling the territory and neutralizing a complex and organized network of criminal gangs and irregular groups while stabilizing the country and recovering its productive capacities and the rule of law. It is, therefore, a “multifaceted peace operation” that must at least include the following:

control of territory, security, and disarmament; primary humanitarian assistance; reconstruction of emergency infrastructure and public services; restoration of law and order; promotion of the rule of law; democratic re-institutionalization of the country.

She argues that ideally, this multifaceted peace operation should not be under the aegis of a single organization, but should be formed by a coalition of allies with regional willingness and legitimacy, “within the framework of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR), with the participation of organizations and countries with different complementary tasks.

And for security and disarmament issues, “to rely on the TIAR platform (which establishes the obligation of mutual aid and common defense of the American republics), for health and food, the UN agencies, for the reconstruction of infrastructure, to rely on the various inter-American mechanisms, and to rely on the OAS, the EU and the UN for the monitoring of human rights and the reconstruction of our electoral system.

María Corina Machado concludes by reiterating that it is essential to free Venezuela to stop the operation of the world’s criminal forces against the West. “It is not only a matter of being in solidarity with the Venezuelans. It is about each one assuming their historical responsibility or succumbing to the advance of such an unscrupulous alliance. It is in our hands to prevent it. That is why we must act together, and do it now,” she concluded.